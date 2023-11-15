Britney Spears’ relationship with her immediate family hasn’t been the greatest through the years primarily due to the 13-year conservatorship she was under. In her book, The Woman In Me, she emphasizes her complicated relationship with her family followed by the many complex emotions involved. When it comes to her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears, the mother of two on several occasions has claimed that although Jamie wasn’t directly involved in her alleged oppression, she and Jamie aren’t that very fond of each other. In fact, the Gimme More singer recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic post that critics and fans claim to believe was directed to her sister Jamie in light of her newfound success.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by UK Press

As per The Sun U.S, sources from the official Instagram account of the show I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! [I'm A Celeb] shared that Jamie was gearing up to appear on the show. The show is usually shot in a jungle with different celebs competing against each other while confronting a myriad of tasks involving nature. All of this is of course filmed under strict supervision. Nevertheless, her big sister didn’t exactly share a congratulatory post on account of gaining this honor. Just a few minutes after the announcement was made, Britney shared a quote by Ernest Hemingway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

The quote on an olive green background read, “All things truly wicked start from innocence.” The wordings were in a similar contrast of color to its background and the words ‘Wicked’, ‘Start, and ‘Innocence’ were bold and all highlighted in yellow. The famous singer didn’t elaborate on the said quote nor did she offer any further explanation as to who or what those words were directed toward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Instead, she simply added an emoji of what appears to be a pink tulip flower. Whether or not Spears directed this at Jamie or if this post was possibly a response to news concerning her sister being on the aforementioned show remains to be seen. Neither Britney nor her representatives have issued a comment on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity)

Fans of Britney shared their thoughts and support for her while throwing shade at Jamie. One person said in response to the cryptic quote, “Your sister for example!! She’s about to go in the jungle and us Brits are RUTHLESS…We’ve got your back hun.”

Another person claimed would allegedly vote for the actress to perform difficult tasks including a certain tumultuous task. “Hi Brittany I hope you enjoy Jamie Lynn suffering on I’m A Celeb I’ll definitely be putting my votes on her to do every bush tucker trail. In light of Britney’s post, Jamie or her representatives thus far remain mum on the matter. An official response is much awaited from both sisters.

