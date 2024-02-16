Hailey Bieber Croons About “Not Picking up the Phone” Amid Divorce Rumors With Justin Bieber

In her most recent social media posts, Hailey Bieber has been subtly hinting at "trouble in paradise" with her husband Justin Bieber. Even though the couple was recently seen enjoying this weekend's intense Super Bowl LVIII playoffs. In a TikTok video, the ex-model bickered about "not picking up the phone" along with her bestie and reality star Kendall Jenner. The two of them sang along to NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne's song, Ain't Gonna Answer. Bieber lip-synced the words while gazing at the camera, "You can call her phone but she ain't gon' answer." The Hulu star then rapped Lil Wayne's verse as the Rhode founder turned the camera towards her, "You can call her phone and I'll prolly answer." Bieber captioned the post, "bestie things @Kendall Jenner."

Hailey Bieber via Tik Tok. pic.twitter.com/LKDTXMkAaw — Portal Jenner Brasil (@portaljennerin) February 12, 2024

The beauty founder also displayed her wrist tattoo while wearing a big silver necklace in the video, Kendall had a similar glamorous look as she lip-synced. The best friends were sitting together in what looked like a corner when the video was taken in a dimly lit area. As per The US Sun, Bieber showed off her toned body in a skimpy outfit while attending the Super Bowl LVIII finals in Las Vegas over the weekend. The socialite shared a picture of herself wearing an oversized black jacket with white stripes, black tights, and a little black romper for an evening out. She accessorized the voguish look with black pointed-toe heels. As per Vogue, Bieber wore full-on glam makeup and dyed her hair à la chocolate syrup for the event.

Hailey Bieber debuts chocolate syrup hair at the #SuperBowl. See the details on the Rhode Beauty founder's look here: https://t.co/YuBq4vpVYG pic.twitter.com/RkWkOh82Kf — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 11, 2024

The Guess model once again hinted at some tension in her marriage with the Yummy hitmaker in a Valentine's post on TikTok. She appeared with Jenner for the fun video, the room was quite dark, except for a few lights behind them, and it looked to be very late at night. The famous besties, both decked out in black, exuded a glamorous appearance thanks to their heavily applied cosmetics.

The former Victoria's Secret model and the KUWTK star sulked in front of the camera as it was moving to get a variety of angles. They played a rework of Grimes' song Oblivion, which had a disturbing scene from the movie Gone Girl over it. "For Valentine's Day I thought I'd buy a gun," the two models lip-synced, staring dead-serious at the camera. The comments section was turned off for the post and it also did not have a caption.

Lindas! 😍 Kendall Jenner com Hailey Bieber via Instagram Story: "uma noite em Las Vegas". pic.twitter.com/CvNEJ8Nwsq — KJA Mídias (@KJAMIDIAS) February 11, 2024

The video was released amid speculation that Bieber's marriage may end in divorce after five years of marriage. Ardent fans noticed that the millionaire beauty founder has archived 607 photos as of December 18. "Gearing up for a divorce & a rebrand away from all things Bieber & her past," they wrote on Reddit, a popular online forum with a screenshot of her Instagram grid. In an increasing list of clues, Bieber was also spotted enjoying a pottery session with bestie Jenner while not wearing her wedding ring.