Attorney John Eastman, who played a key role in efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, has been disbarred. Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University School of Law, supported legal efforts by allies alleging fraud in the 2020 election. The high courts declined to intervene in one of the strictest penalties delivered.

JUST IN: John Eastman, the conservative attorney who helped devise President Trump’s last ditch strategy to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has officially been disbarred, per the California Supreme Court.: pic.twitter.com/FVZfKM5bBM — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 15, 2026

State Bar Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona spoke on Eastman’s disbarment in an official conversation.

“After extensive proceedings before the State Bar Court’s Hearing and Review Departments, both of which found Mr. Eastman culpable of serious ethical violations, the Court has imposed the discipline warranted by the clear and convincing evidence that he advanced false claims about the 2020 presidential election to mislead courts, public officials, and the American public.”

According to CBS News, the State Bar found Eastman culpable of 10 disciplinary counts. Cardona said Eastman’s actions were “incompatible with the standards of integrity required of every California attorney.” Efforts by Eastman and other Trump allies to challenge the election results ultimately failed.

Politico revealed in 2022 that Eastman had mailed Trump allies asking to be pardoned.

“I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works,” Eastman wrote in an email. Eastman, who was charged in 2023, continued with his narrative of political conspiracy. When asked in 2023, after being charged, if the 2020 elections were stolen, Eastman replied.

BREAKING: Donald Trump has pardoned Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, and a dozen others charged with attempting to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election results. pic.twitter.com/jd9XsHCiEs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 10, 2025

“Absolutely. No question in my mind. I am confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated.” The internet has been divided on John Eastman’s disbarment. “The man wrote a memo. It’s funny how you folks use terms- fascist is a great example,” one user wrote on X. “And then you go out and whisper, whisper among yourselves, and do EXACTLY what a fascist would do. And then pat yourselves on the back. Free speech isn’t free unless it’s offensive to someone.”

The user is referring to Eastman writing a memo to then-Vice President Mike Pence, urging him to refuse to certify certain electoral votes. However, Eastman didn’t just “write a memo.” Eastman worked with state lawmakers to challenge results in key states and to support efforts to present alternate slates of electors. Eastman also promoted unverified claims of “voter fraud” to incite confusion and potentially delay Joe Biden’s victory.

John Eastman’s disbarment comes at a time when Tulsi Gabbard sent criminal referrals related to the whistleblower tied to Donald Trump’s impeachment. Gabbard has called Trump’s impeachment a “deep state conspiracy.” The California Supreme Court’s ruling effectively bars Eastman from practicing law in the state. The California Supreme Court rejected Eastman’s final bid to retain his law license.