Joe Rogan Questions Erika Kirk Over Alleged CIA Videos and Her Past

In a recent podcast episode, Joe Rogan brought up the subject of Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, 37, who took up the position following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. Rogan, 58, discussed her alleged past involvement in CIA videos, as well as her appearance on a reality TV show and generally shared his opinion, while asking questions about her and what he referred to as “crazy eyes.”

It was on the Friday, March 20 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that the host had stand-up comedian Mark Normand as a guest. During the episode, Rogan and Normand discussed the Turning Point USA CEO. Calling her “an odd duck,” the former Fear Factor host asked Normand, 42, if he had “ever seen the compilation of her making crazy eyes.” He explained that there is a video out there of Erika “making demon eyes.”

🚨 Joe Rogan on the Erika Kirk CIA videos “She was in some weird CIA films, some weird internal films that she was a part of. It is very weird, it’s about EMP attacks and power grids.” pic.twitter.com/qevAL8ERL7 — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) March 20, 2026

While trying to show Normand what he meant about Kirk’s eyes, Rogan pulled up a clip of Erika speaking with Bari Weiss during the CBS town hall in December. In the clip, the former Miss Arizona appears to narrow her eyes at Weiss.

The stand-up comedian brought up the subject of how Erika “was on a reality show,” which appeared to refer to an episode of Summer House in 2019, where Normand called her a “star f—–r”, which led to Rogan responding, “a little bit.”

Moreover, Rogan brought up the subject of videos that Erika allegedly appeared in for the CIA. “She was also in some weird CIA documents or CIA films,” he said. “There’s some weird like internal films that they made that she was a part of.”

Rogan played one of the videos and then wondered aloud if it was “an acting gig for the CIA,” asking, “Who calls you for that?” The conspiracy theorist then mentioned how some people believe Erika was her late husband, Charlie Kirk’s “h—–r.”

Since her husband died, others have criticized Erika, including Candace Owens. It happened when Erika requested Candace to stop discussing her at the CBS News town hall meeting in December 2o25. Owens had been creating videos called “Bride of Charlie.”

Charlie Kirk, who shares two children with Erika, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in September, shocking the huge audience. Charlie was an American right-wing political activist, entrepreneur and media personality.

He co-founded the conservative student organization, Turning Point USA in 2012 and served as its executive director until his assassination on September 10, 2025, when Erika took over the role.

Before this, Erika Kirk was a beauty pageant winner, an entrepreneur, an athlete, a podcaster, a wife, and a mother to two children, a daughter and a son. Besides taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA, Kirk continues to host her own podcast, Midweek Rise Up.

Moreover, Erika Kirk founded two initiatives. One is Everyday Heroes Like You, a nonprofit highlighting overlooked charities, while the other is BIBLEin365, which encourages bible reading. Erika Kirk made headlines earlier this month when she announced the Turning Point USA Tour. Vice President JD Vance, White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt and others will be joining her at different stops.