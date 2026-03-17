JD Vance’s Turning Point USA Tour Announcement Sparks Conversation About Erika Kirk

Vice President JD Vance occupied a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday after he recently announced that he would be a part of the Turning Point USA tour. Vance will be accompanying Erika Kirk, who became CEO and Chair of TPUSA following her husband Charlie Kirk’s death in September last year. Per the official announcement on the website, JD Vance will join Erika Kirk as a speaker at the Athens University on April 14.

JD Vance’s tour announcement post garnered a lot of attention. A lot of remarks name-checking Erika Kirk surfaced in the comments section. “Oh you’re going on tour with Erika?” an X user asked. Another one, “You and Erika again?” A third added, “I’m sure they are looking forward to having your there Mr. VP.” Another netizen brought up Vance’s wife Usha in the comments, writing, “Pls bring Usha with you.”

Excited to visit the University of Georgia next month for another Turning Point event in the SEC! Sign up at the link below: https://t.co/2irFZSide0 https://t.co/yWSX3oBlmE — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 12, 2026

JD Vance, ahead of his Turning Point USA tour appearance, posted on X that he is “excited” to attend the TPUSA event. His post read, “Excited to visit the University of Georgia next month for another Turning Point event in the SEC!” Announcing the event on social media, the far-right conservative group posted, “The Turning Point Tour is BACK. Join us at a campus near you.”

Speaking of Erika Kirk and JD Vance, the two featured in headlines last year after the Vice President attended Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, where the two hugged on stage. The videos from the event went viral, which led to a lot of online speculations surrounding them.

Erika Kirk addressed the alleged relationship rumours with JD Vance during an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s talk show last year. Talking about the viral hug video with the Vice President, Erika Kirl said, “Whoever is hating on a hug, that needs a hug themselves, I will give you a free hug anytime you want a hug. My love language is touch if you will.”

“They just played the emotional music, I am walking over, he is walking over, I am starting to cry, he says ‘he is so proud of you,’ and I say ‘God bless you,’ and I touch the back of his head. Anyone who I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say ‘God bless you’. That’s just me,” Kirk added during the interview.

Is this The Turning Point for Erika Kirk? Looks like the grieving widow has moved on! That’s more than a friendly hug…that’s an intimate embrace! Will Usha Vance send JD to the confessional? pic.twitter.com/QoMdFpsU6B — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) October 31, 2025

Besides JD Vance, the slate of speakers also includes Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Border Czar Tom Homan.

Other guests on the tour include Republican candidate for governor in Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy, political commentator and podcast host Matt Walsh, commentator and author Michael J. Knowles, Fox and Friends host Lawrence Jones, influencer Savannah Chrisley, and YouTuber Benny Johnson.

Meanwhile, an excerpt from the details related to the event listed on the official website read, “Each stop is a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive. We know he wouldn’t want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices. Join us, and let’s fight to save America and honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk!” Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University in September last year.