Jeff Webb’s Sudden Death Brings Back His Bold Remark on Charlie Kirk — And Not Everyone Agrees

Renowned entrepreneur Jeff Webb has died after a pickleball accident. The 76-year-old suffered a serious fall while playing two weeks ago, resulting in a grave head injury. He was hospitalized immediately, and his family later made the decision to take him off life support. The details of his passing were confirmed in an email to the Varsity community by the company president, Bill Seely.

Later, a spokesperson from the Varsity brand issued a statement confirming Webb’s death at 76. They expressed grief as a towering figure in sports was no more. Condolences were extended to Jeff’s family and mourners around the world. Details about memorial services have not been released. He is survived by his wife, Gina, children Jeffrey and Caroline and two grandchildren.

Jeff Webb, a pioneer in competitive cheerleading who founded Varsity Brands, died at 76 after suffering a fatal head injury from falling during a pickleball game on March 12, 2026, and remaining on life support for two weeks.

As Charlie Kirk’s longtime mentor, Webb provided… — Carmel Sunsets -contact me here (@gbusequel) March 24, 2026

They stated, “Varsity Brands is saddened by the passing of Jeff Webb, founder of Varsity Spirit and modern cheerleading. Jeff played a pivotal role in shaping cheerleading as it exists today and in building a community that has impacted generations of athletes, coaches, and teams. In recent years, his contributions have helped grow the sport both in the United States and globally, including his work with the International Cheer Union, which achieved full recognition by the International Olympic Committee in 2021. We extend our condolences to Jeff’s family and loved ones, and to the many across the spirit community who were influenced by his work.”

Beyond the world of sports, Jeff Webb was also known as a longtime mentor for activist Charlie Kirk. He was spotted accompanying Kirk’s family at the White House when Kirk was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Webb was deeply saddened by Charlie’s assassination and had stated that the late activist had the potential to become a future U.S. president.

​He had further admitted that Charlie’s legacy through Turning Point USA will never be forgotten, as thousands of new chapters of the organization have only grown across various states.

​TPUSA issued a brief note of condolence after Jeff Webb’s passing. Taking to social media, they stated, “In memory of Jeff Webb. A visionary who helped shape a generation of young leaders and believed deeply in the power of community and country. A dear friend of Turning Point USA and Charlie. He will be greatly missed.”

In memory of Jeff Webb. A visionary who helped shape generations of young leaders and believed deeply in the power of community and country. A dear friend to Turning Point USA and Charlie. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/GKvEuHrccZ — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 20, 2026

Jeff Webb will be remembered for his contributions that transformed competitive cheerleading into a global industry. He launched the Universal Cheerleaders Association in 1974, which later enabled him to open up Varsity Spirit. It became known as a brand known for manufacturing apparel for cheerleading and dance teams. Webb was also the founder and President of the International Cheer Union, which emerged as the world governing body for the sport of cheerleading.

With his modern approach and vision, he had introduced new elements in cheerleading. These included partner stunts, tumbling, pyramid formations and more. It helped the sport break free from the sidelines and take center stage as a year-round competitive sport. Jeff Webb’s continuous efforts helped expand Varsity Brands to become one of the largest companies in the spirit cheerleading industry.

His contributions helped to reshape the lives of thousands of athletes, coaches and sports professionals around the globe.