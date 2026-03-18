Turning Point USA Faces Internal Split After Charlie Kirk’s Death

Charlie Kirk’s conservative activist group Turning Point USA is under fire after his death, as many of its members are blaming the organization for misplaced priorities. One of its chapters in Arkansas has decided to break away and is considering changing its name. The reasons cited include unspecified complaints with the main organization. The University of Arkansas chapter president hinted at possible reasons behind this major exit.

In his public statement, Dino Fantegrossi said, “We are no longer focused on our guiding north star — that is, fighting for conservative policy, principles, and values — at least that is how I have always understood it.”

He went on to allude that the new leadership had a significant change of perspective, focusing only on metrics and chasing relevance. Fantegrossi underlined the drastic change within TPUSA, which was once founded by Charlie Kirk.

He added, “It feels we have become consumed with metrics, creating viral cultural moments, and generally chasing relevance. We have become reactionary when we need to be proactive.”

🚨 Wow. University of Arkansas chapter of Turning Point USA announces disaffiliation from the TPUSA national group one week after Erika Kirk Visits — Citing concerns about direction, and “losing sight” President Dino Fantegrossi: “I joined TPUSA the first semester of my… pic.twitter.com/jRtaqyl1j7 — Whiplash347 (@Whiplash437) March 18, 2026

Moving forward, the Arkansas chapter of Turning Point USA will be renamed Young American Revival. The decision followed changes after the Arkansas governor urged all high schools and colleges in the state to open TPUSA chapters.

Dino Fantegrossi did not name specific individuals when discussing the grievances that led the Arkansas chapter to break away from the parent organization. He did, however, refer to multiple concerns with the leadership. Fantegrossi highlighted that the narrative now used on behalf of Charlie Kirk often seems manipulative and disingenuous. For context, TPUSA is currently chaired by Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who has recently made numerous public appearances.

In his words, “We are generally put off by how Charlie Kirk has been used by TPUSA since his assassination. Statements like ‘Charlie would have said…’ and ‘Charlie would have wanted…’ have, in many instances, felt disingenuous and manipulative. Charlie Kirk cannot speak for himself anymore, and we do not recognize the way others have attempted to speak for him.”

This is not the first report of internal undercurrents within TPUSA since Charlie Kirk’s death. A former employee, Aubrey Laitsch, was fired after becoming involved in conspiracy theories spun around Charlie’s death, according to The New York Times.

After these events, Laitsch expressed her disappointment over the changes within Turning Point. She said, “I have a lot of concerns and a lot of questions about what took place that day and the events leading up to that day. It is from my own experience that you can’t question the narrative and work at Turning Point. That is how I feel; that is how other people I’ve talked to feel.”

📺KATV Little Rock offers more details on the University of Arkansas Turning Point USA Chapter leaving the national organization: Dino Fantegrossi, the President of the University of Arkansas TPUSA Chapter, announced the decision on Monday, citing discussions with the chapter’s… https://t.co/aqXfOeHiqw pic.twitter.com/7by03iYgtb — Sword Truth (@SwordTruth) March 18, 2026

Meanwhile, the current CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk, has been in the spotlight ever since her husband’s assassination. She has attended several public events honoring Charlie Kirk and celebrating his life and ideals.

Despite frequent speculation about her conduct, Erika has presented herself gracefully. She was recently appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, a position previously held by her husband. A White House spokesperson supported Donald Trump’s decision, citing Erika as the ideal choice.