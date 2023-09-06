Joe Rogan and Bill Maher Engage in Debate Over Whether President Joe Biden Or Donald Trump Is Worse

Joe Rogan and comedian Bill Maher engaged in a spirited debate over their opinions of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump recently. In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Spotify, they found common ground in their assessment of Biden's mental state. The duo shared concerns about his son Hunter Biden's business dealings, their views diverged on whether Biden and Trump were equally untrustworthy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Mario Tama

Also Read: Take a Look at the Top 18 Shocking Moments That Defined Donald Trump’s Norm-Shattering Presidency

According to the NY Post, Rogan expressed his frustration with Biden's perceived habit of lying, to which Maher countered, "Certainly not more than Trump." Rogan argued that both Biden and Trump were guilty of dishonesty, but he believed comparing them wasn't productive. "They're running against each other, so it's necessary," Maher responded.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Rogan, known for his critical stance on Trump despite his diverse audience, continued to emphasize his concerns about Biden's mental state, stating that Trump "speaks much clearer" despite the possibility of him being labeled as "crazy" or a "sociopath."

"He might be crazy. He might be a sociopath. It still doesn't take away from the fact there's something wrong with Biden," Rogan asserted. He pointed out that Biden is generally clueless during his speeches with an incomprehensible vocabulary.

Also Read: Donald Trump May Lose the $7.1 Million Raised By His 'Mugshot' Merchandise Due To a Legal Clause

Maher didn't necessarily dispute Rogan's observations but urged him to manage his expectations. He also reminded the fact that attaining perfection is near impossible in the realm of politics and governance of the country. Maher quipped, "These are the choices." The discussion turned towards the aspects of the health of both politicians. Both Rogan and Maher agreed that Biden appeared "mentally compromised." Maher conceded that Trump seemed more robust and vigorous, jokingly describing him as a "city roach" who grew stronger with unfavorable habits. "He's also the only [president] who didn't noticeably age," Rogan added, sparking laughter from Maher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

Also Read: Joe Biden Takes a Dig at Donald Trump His 2024 Presidential Elections Rival, in His Labor Day Speech

Maher labeled the former president as a "criminal," "crazy," and "stupid." Furthermore, he defined the terms "crazy" and "stupid" actions, by explaining Trump's behavior. The claims to have large crowds and his stance for conceding the 2020 elections were cited by him. Maher criticized Trump's attempts to overturn the election results, highlighting his legal challenges, legislative pressure, and efforts to involve the Justice Department.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Rogan and Maher also found common ground in their belief that there should be further investigation into Joe Biden's involvement in his son Hunter's business dealings, acknowledging the existence of a "stinky scandal."

While they both expressed reservations about Biden's mental state and concerns about his son's business activities, they diverged on the comparison between Biden and Trump's trustworthiness. The conversation revealed the nuances of choosing the right candidate for the country and the dilemmas around it. However, it would be interesting to see who wins this political race for power and authority.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Listing Out 10 of Donald Trump's Most Controversial Tweets That Got Him into Trouble

Joy Behar From 'The View' Suggests Donald Trump Should Move To Saudi Arabia