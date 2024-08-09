Joe Biden Released a Horribly Harsh Joke at Donald Trump's Expense

At a campaign event, President Joe Biden and his team ridiculed former President Donald Trump, making fun of him for pleading with Biden for help. Along with falling far short of Biden in terms of fundraising, Trump is working feverishly to raise a $460 million fraud appeal bail, but he is failing miserably. As reported by HuffPost, Biden said during the event, "Just the other day a defeated-looking man came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, I have crushing debt, and I’m completely wiped out’ and I had to look at him and say, ‘Donald, I’m sorry. I can’t help you.’".

In the last moments of his address, Biden used his go-to insult for Trump. He said, "Look, let me close with this. The stakes couldn’t be higher across the board. But with your help, we’re going to win and put down — up and down the ticket. That includes here in Texas, electing Colin instead of Ted Cruz. I’d like to see him join Donald Trump as a loser." As reported by USA Today, Biden's reelection campaign reported raising $21.3 million in February, almost twice as much as the Trump campaign's $10.9 million. This means that at the end of February, the incumbent Democratic president had $71 million in cash on hand, compared to $33.5 million for Trump's campaign.

Biden's war chest for the general election is $97.5 million when added to the funds gathered by the Democratic National Committee in February. This is more than twice as much as the $44.8 million that Trump has available between his primary campaign account and the Republican National Committee. According to the committee's monthly declaration, one of Trump's connected organizations, the Save America PAC, reported having $4.1 million on hand at the end of February after spending more than $7.2 million, with $5.6 million going for legal costs and services. It won't be until later, when additional joint committees connected to the campaigns submit their fundraising totals to the FEC, that the whole scope of the campaign funding will become apparent. However, at this time, Biden's lead in fundraising is undeniable.

After accounting for all the work done by their linked committees, the Biden campaign reported raising $53 million in February, which leaves the president with $155 million. This is a record for a Democratic presidential contender this early in the campaign. On the other hand, Trump is facing severe legal repercussions as a result of recent rulings. To protect his assets while he fights a $454 million verdict for falsely overvaluing his real estate business, the former president was able to get bail in his New York civil fraud case. As he files an appeal against the defamation ruling, Trump posted a $92 million bail last month to prevent columnist E. Jean Carroll from collecting on her $83.3 million judgment.

