Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump 'Opponent of Reproductive Freedom' Ahead of Florida's Abortion Ban

President Joe Biden called Donald Trump an 'opponent of reproductive freedom' during his fiery speech at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida. "This isn't about states' rights, this is about women's rights," Biden stated. "Let's be real clear. There's one person responsible for this nightmare, and he's acknowledged and brags about it– Donald Trump." As per The Daily Mail, Biden added, "He described the Dobbs decision as a 'miracle'. I think it's coming from that Bible he's trying to sell." He quipped, "I almost wanted to buy one just to see what the hell's in it," referencing Trump's $60 Bible.

President Biden criticized former President Donald Trump's abortion stance during a campaign event in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday. The state is expected to enforce a six-week abortion ban next week. pic.twitter.com/UDRQrC5qHz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 23, 2024

The president explained how women whose states' limitations prevented them from receiving emergency care were compelled to travel far from home to obtain necessary abortions. According to ABC News, Biden claimed that by appointing three judges to the U.S. Supreme Court who upheld the Roe decision, Trump has 'ripped away' women's freedom across the nation. The Democratic leader stated that women had the political clout to resist. "When you do that, it will teach Donald Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans a valuable lesson– Don't mess with the women of America."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Biden added, "It's a six-week ban in Florida, it's really brilliant, isn't it? Even before women know they're pregnant, is that brilliant?... Trump is literally taking us back 160 years...He's wrong, the Supreme Court was wrong. It should be a constitutional right in the federal Constitution, a federal right, and it shouldn't matter where in America you live...This isn't about states' rights, this is about women's rights."

President Biden flew to Tampa, Florida to deliver remarks ahead of a new pro-life law that’s about to go into effect there, aimed at protecting more babies from abortion. White House Correspondent @owentjensen reports. pic.twitter.com/eNEKtRoKwY — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) April 23, 2024

The Biden team has been hitting Trump harder on the abortion issue. Meanwhile, Trump continues to emphasize his support for the abortion ban with three exceptions—rape, incest, and the life of the pregnant mother. If elected, he asserted that he would not sign a national abortion ban. He said, "We gave it back to the states...And it's working the way it's supposed to."

Because of Trump, horror stories are unfolding in states across the country—Arizona and Florida are just the beginning, and we cannot allow him to further decimate our fundamental rights. pic.twitter.com/JdmkHpJAZb — Reproductive Freedom for All (@reproforall) April 23, 2024

"The bad news for Trump is we are going to hold him accountable," Biden said. Additionally, he asserted that considering Trump's past, voters shouldn't accept his current rhetoric on abortion. "How many times does he have to prove [he] can't be trusted?" As per NBC News, ahead of the Florida event Morgan Mohr, senior adviser for reproductive rights for the Biden-Harris campaign stated, “From Arizona to Florida, more and more Americans are seeing up close the devastating impact of Trump overturning Roe v. Wade.” He added, “While Donald Trump continues to brag about unleashing these extreme and dangerous bans, President Joe Biden is running to restore reproductive freedom. Since the overturning of Roe, whenever reproductive rights have been on the ballot, they have won, and this November will be no different.”