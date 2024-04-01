Trump’s Bible Sale is a ‘Spit in the Face' of Christians, Says Veteran Civil Rights Activist

Reverend Al Sharpton, a seasoned civil rights activist and Baptist clergyman, called Donald Trump's act of selling the "God Bless the USA" Bibles during Holy Week a 'spit in the face of people who really believe' in the Christian word. On March 28, Sharpton slammed the former President while appearing on MSNBC's Morning Joe, Newsweek reported. Sharpton said, "People ought to realize how offensive this is to those of us that really believe in the Bible. He's doing this during Holy Week. I mean, tomorrow is Good Friday. Sunday is Easter."

After advertising the $59.99 Lee Greenwood-themed Bible in a three-minute video that was uploaded on his Truth Social account on March 26, Trump has come under fire from many Christians. As such, the civil rights leader asserted, "Of all of the times you want to hustle using the Bible, why would you do it during Holy Week, which is really a spit in the face of people that really believe in the Bible from a Christian point of view." He added, "I wonder how many ministers or conservative evangelicals will go to their pulpit tomorrow or on Sunday Easter using the Trump Bible. They ought to be defrocked if they would even try and act like this is nothing but what it is, and that's a hustle."

A significant component of the alliance that Trump thinks will carry him back to the White House in November is evangelical Christians. But Sharpton revealed that this incident caused him to doubt the sincerity of Evangelical Christians who failed to denounce Trump's actions. "For those in the Evangelical community not to come out and say, 'Wait a minute, during Holy Week, that's a step too far,' makes us wonder where their commitment really is," he said.

A senior spokesman for Joe Biden's 2024 reelection campaign, Sarafina Chitika, also called out Trump in an interview with Newsweek. She deemed the ex-president a 'fraud' who had 'screwed over the middle class' throughout his administration. "The last time the American people saw Donald Trump hold up a Bible, it was for a photo op after he tear-gassed American citizens demonstrating against white supremacy," Chitika said, condemning the Bible sale.

Chitika was referring to June 1, 2020, when then-President Trump was seen clutching a Bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church following the use of tear gas to scatter protesters supporting Black Lives Matter in Lafayette Square. According to The Guardian, she added, "He can't be bothered to leave Mar-a-Lago to meet with actual voters but found the time to hawk bootleg sneakers, sell cheap perfume, and promote his 'new' product to line his own pockets. It's classic Donald Trump, a fraud who has spent his life scamming people and his presidency screwing over the middle class and cutting taxes for his rich friends."