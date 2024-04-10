Donald Trump Slammed for Falsely Claiming Democrats Allow Abortion Even 'After Birth'

Blaming the Democrats for the murder of babies, former President Donald Trump unveiled a frightening conspiracy theory. As per Huffpost, the falsehood was featured in a video that the Republican leader released on his Truth Social platform in advance of the 2024 election, indicating his long-awaited official stance on abortion. The 2024 GOP frontrunner declared that the states ought to handle abortion matters and congratulated himself on putting the Supreme Court in position to reverse Roe v. Wade. “It must be remembered that the Democrats are the radical ones on this position because they support abortion up to and even beyond the ninth month,” he alleged in the video. “The concept of having an abortion in the later months and even execution after birth — and that’s exactly what it is, the baby is born, the baby is executed after birth — is unacceptable, and almost everyone agrees with that,” he continued.

Donald Trump: “Democrats are the radical ones on this position because they support abortion up to and even beyond the ninth month…The baby is executed after birth is unacceptable, and almost everyone agrees with that.” 🤡



pic.twitter.com/G4Hl39uGfP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 8, 2024

Democrats called out the conspiracy on X, @HollyKurzman tweeted, "Did he fall face-first in a vat of bronzer?"

Did he fall face-first in a vat of bronzer? — Holly Kurzman 🌻💙💛 (@HollyKurzman) April 8, 2024

@ashleighlondon wrote, "He's lying.. that never happens."

He's lying.. that never happens — Ashleigh London (@ashleighlondon) April 8, 2024

@danny_itachi tweeted, "Executed after birth... Abortions are named as such because it's a pre-birth event. This is why it's hard to take the "up to the point of birth" argument because even with RvsW, you Cannot kill a baby that's already outside the body. That was Never covered by RvsW... It's crazy that people use this idiot's rhetoric to justify enslaving women in red states because that's exactly what the draconian abortion laws are doing...."

Executed after birth... 🙃 Abortions are named as such because it's a pre-birth event. This is why it's hard to take the "up to the point of birth" argument because even with RvsW, you CANNOT kill a baby that's already outside the body. That was NEVER covered by RvsW... It's… — Itachi Uchiha 🌹 (@danny_itachi) April 8, 2024

@toglesby27 tweeted, "The scary part is some of maga will actually believe this."

The scary part is some of maga will actually believe this. — Chess not Checkers (@toglesby27) April 8, 2024

@jgoodloejapan wrote, "Looks right into the camera and lies? What a poor excuse of a man."

Looks right into the camera and lies?

What a poor excuse of a man. — Jim Goodloe (@jgoodloejapan) April 9, 2024

“It’s disgusting and [a] blatantly false accusation that Donald Trump is making to try to distract from his own unpopular policies,” Biden's campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said on a press call. “We know that the president has stated his position time and again, that he believes that Roe got it right.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson

In 2019 Trump had tweeted: "Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children. The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies After birth...."

Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children. The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2019

That post alluded to the "Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act," a Senate measure at the time. Proponents of the law, which excluded the mother, said that anybody who “intentionally performs or attempts to perform an overt act that kills a child born alive” may face charges of “intentionally killing or attempting to kill a human being.” A procedural motion involving the measure failed because it did not receive the sixty votes needed to move forward. Democrats claimed that since there are already provisions that provide for the prosecution of people who injure a newborn, the bill is unnecessary.