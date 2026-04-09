Jimmy Kimmel Takes Sharp Jabs at Donald Trump, Mocks Infidelity Allegations

Popular late-night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Donald Trump over his handling of the Iran conflict, while also taking aim at his past controversies. Kimmel pointed out what he described as Trump’s inconsistent approach, threatening Iran initially and later announcing a two-week ceasefire the next.

According to The Irish Star, during his monologue, he called Donald Trump’s approach to resolving the war with Iran “ridiculous.” He condemned his leadership and mocked his age and personal life.

As the conflict extended beyond 40 days since February 28, Donald Trump said he would stop military action in Iran and agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil routes.

The international waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and handles about 30% of the world’s oil supply. However, escalating tensions and retaliatory attacks reportedly led to the destruction of multiple vessels, reportedly forcing the strait’s closure.

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The disruption caused a major global energy crisis and slowed economic growth in countries heavily dependent on oil, including countries such as India (about 50%) and Japan (about 75%).

By March, the strikes rattled oil markets, pushing prices toward $100 per barrel. on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures traded at $99.32 per barrel, and global benchmark Brent crude at $104.84 per barrel.

Kimmel also referenced Trump’s age, poking fun at his Truth Social posts and saying they were typed with “sausage fingers.”

He took a jab at the 79-year-old president’s declaration of victory, adding a crude joke about aging while referencing reports that oil flow through the Strait remained minimal despite official claims.

“He said we’ve met and exceeded all military objectives, even though a chief energy adviser for Gulf tonight, the American oil company, said there’s only a trickle of oil going through the Strait of Hormuz. But, you know what, at Trump’s age, a trickle is pretty good,” the Oscar host added.

Later, Kimmel brought up allegations about Trump’s personal life. He claimed the President reportedly had an affair shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron Trump, in 2006 and joked about the couple reportedly sleeping in separate bedrooms.

The host referenced details about adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who has alleged an affair with the former businessman and she was paid $130,000 in hush money ahead of the 2016 election. Trump has consistently denied these allegations.

“This is that type of situation, it’s not going away,” Jimmy Kimmel said.

According to several reports, Trump was reportedly close to MAGA supporter Lara Loomer, who has expressed support on social media. Reports suggested their relationship grew close enough that Loomer allegedly broke up with her partner.

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Later, White House officials dismissed the rumors and claimed that they were colleagues who worked together and respected each other. He has also been linked to one of his famous and controversial political aides, Natalie Harp.

The audience praised Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks during a deeply polarized political climate. “Great @jimmykimmel you the best – thank you for so much,” one person said after his monologue went viral.

Another user praised his precise observations, authentic commentary and wrote, “This guy is turning political…his politics knowledge is becoming better by the day. Kimmel for a president.” A third user equipped, “so great.”