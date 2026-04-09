Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Threat as Claims of “Illegal War” Against Iran Explode

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) is preparing to submit articles of impeachment against War Secretary Pete Hegseth. She is accusing him of being the “chief enabler” of what she described as an illegal conflict with Iran.

She is thus expected to show up on the House floor next week when all members of Congress return to session after already hinting at the move in an X post.

The call for Hegseth’s impeachment is linked with a six-week conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. The Donald Trump and Hegseth-led conflict, named “Operation Epic Fury,” began in February and has killed hundreds of people.

Over 3,500 people have died in Iran alone, including over 1,600 civilians, as reported by the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Plus, Israeli operations in Lebanon have killed at least 1,500 civilians despite the two-week ceasefire.

It’s time to fire, prosecute and jail Hegseth for war crimes. pic.twitter.com/109UujLYa8 — Duke Of Nigeria. (@xagreat) April 8, 2026

Ansari called the administration’s language “horrifying” and “apocalyptic,” and said threats against Iranian infrastructure could put Americans and U.S. service members in danger along with civilians. Her main argument is that, according to the Constitution, the only body with the power to declare war is Congress. She argued that Hegseth has “repeatedly violated his oath of office.”

A missile strike on a girls’ school in Minab, Iran, is driving the impeachment campaign. In the administration’s initial charges, Iran was to blame. However, preliminary findings from an internal US military probe reportedly indicate the opposite, according to officials familiar with the investigation.

More than 165 people were killed in an attack by a Tomahawk missile that was carried out by U.S. forces, according to officials who were involved in the investigation. That might become the focus of Ansari’s case, if corroborated.

The press secretary for the Pentagon, Kingsley Wilson, told Newsweek that the impeachment drive is “just another Democrat trying to make headlines.” According to the department, Hegseth will continue to:

“Protect the homeland and project peace through strength.”

🚨 BREAKING: The Pentagon just blew up the White House’s entire cover story. Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson openly confirmed that the Caribbean strikes,including the follow-on strike that hit survivors, were “presidentially directed” and fully backed by Pete Hegseth. No more… pic.twitter.com/aJe3qw1TPF — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 2, 2025

Hegseth has also called the campaign a “historic and overwhelming victory” in a recent Pentagon briefing. He believes that Iran’s military infrastructure, including its missile capabilities, was effectively dismantled.

Similar articles of impeachment against Hegseth were introduced in December by Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.), who described his behavior as “reprehensible” and unlawful. That attempt had failed.

Numerous nations have been impacted by the conflict, which has also led to instability in the world’s oil markets. Trump wrote that “a whole civilization will die tonight” in a social media post warning Iran about activity near the Strait of Hormuz.

Also, the administration has already been shaken by the departure of two prominent Cabinet members, Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.

Kristi Noem FIRED, Pam Bondi FIRED oh Tulsi Gabbard you in danger girl pic.twitter.com/VeENeGM0ht — rese (@ATTYHARRIS) April 2, 2026

For Ansari’s articles of impeachment to advance, they would need committee support, backing from additional lawmakers and, ultimately, congressional approval to proceed against a sitting defense secretary during an ongoing conflict.