Hegseth Faces Impeachment Push by House Democrat Over Iran War Handling

House Democrats have moved to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Rep. Yassamin Ansari accused him of breaking his oath of office with his handling of U.S. military operations in Iran.

The Arizona Democrat made this announcement as both Hegseth and President Donald Trump face increasing political pressure over their wartime decisions and public statements.

In a statement released on April 6, Ansari said she intended to seek Hegseth’s removal for “repeatedly violating his oath of office and his duty to the Constitution.”

She connected her case to the administration’s behavior in the conflict, stating that “only Congress has the power to declare war, not a rogue president or his lackeys.” Ansari also claimed that Hegseth’s actions amounted to “reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers” and pointed to alleged attacks on civilian sites in Iran as reasons for impeachment.

Ansari, who is the daughter of Iranian immigrants, stated that her family background influenced her response to the war. In the same statement, she said, “As the daughter of Iranian immigrants who fled this regime, and as an American Congresswoman who swore an oath to the United States Constitution, I know that this cannot go on.”

House Democrat announces impeachment push against Pete Hegseth over Iran war https://t.co/HwK9Wy3Rbn — Axios (@axios) April 6, 2026

She urged Trump’s Cabinet to consider invoking the 25th Amendment, arguing that the President’s recent remarks on the war have dragged the country deeper into what she described as a dangerous conflict.

Axios reported that Ansari’s impeachment effort focuses on Hegseth’s role in overseeing the military campaign in Iran. This comes as Democrats have doubled down on their criticism of the Trump administration’s actions in Iran and the global fuel crisis.

The outlet noted that this effort is not likely to gain traction in Congress, where Republicans hold a majority in both chambers for now. Conviction in a Senate impeachment trial would require a two-thirds vote, which Democrats do not currently have.

The push for impeachment came just days after Hegseth pushed out Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and two other senior officers during the war in what appears to be a purge of the military top brass.

The Associated Press reported that George, Gen. David Hodne, and Maj. Gen. William Green were removed without public explanation, as part of an effort to reshape the military leadership under Hegseth. The timing of these changes led ot more red flags of the Pentagon’s command structure as U.S. operations in the Middle East grew.

Terrifying reality check. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth goes on live TV and explicitly frames the Iran war as a Christian crusade. He equates the downed pilot to Jesus Christ, citing Good Friday and a Sunday resurrection. The Pentagon is run by an apocalyptic cult! pic.twitter.com/K6zh2k9wM2 — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 6, 2026

The move against Hegseth is part of a the Democratic response to the administration’s Iran policy but appears to be nothing more than grandstanding considering the GOP’s number advantage in congress.

Recently, Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have criticized President Donald Trump’s outlandish rhetoric toward Iran, which includes threats related to the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Ansari’s announcement positioned Hegseth at the center of this conflict by arguing that the Defense Secretary is responsible for implementing and managing those actions. The Secretary of War has followed Trump’s footsteps in using controversial rhetoric. In one of his pressers from the Pentagon, he stated that there will be “no quarters,” which legal experts say is a war crime.

There was no indication on Monday that House Republican leaders would support Ansari’s proposal. Nevertheless, her announcement added another point of contention to an already heated debate over the war, Congress’ constitutional role in authorizing military action, and the political challenges facing Trump’s national security team.

For now, the impeachment filing seems to serve primarily as a sign of Democratic opposition rather than a practical way to remove Hegseth from office.