Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Sly Dig at Hailey Bieber During the Oscars Monologue, Calls Her 'Nepo Baby'

On Sunday, Jimmy Kimmel presented the 96th Academy Awards. In his opening monologue, he poked fun at some of the most well-known figures in Hollywood as well as current trends. The late-night host took a jab at Hailey Bieber making her the butt of all jokes during the star-studded evening. Using health-beauty fads and nepotism as a punchline, he stated, "Heavily botoxed, Hailey Bieber smoothie drinking, diabetes prescription abusing, gluten sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering chihuahuas." As per The US Sun, the Rhode beauty founder does have a $17 renowned smoothie at the posh grocery store Erewhon bearing her name and, because, her father, 57-year-old Stephen Baldwin, is a legendary movie star, she is also referred to as a "Nepo Baby".

Jimmy Kimmel name-dropped Hailey Bieber during his #Oscars monologue talking about the stereotypical hollywood celebrity:



“Heavily botoxed, Hailey Bieber smoothie drinking, diabetes prescription abusing, gluten sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering chihuahuas…” pic.twitter.com/0Jm8SqUsoY — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) March 11, 2024

However, fans were not entertained with his direct jab at the former model, they vented their feeling on X saying, "This was so unprovoked and mean," one fan wrote. A second fan said, "A grown man trying to bully a woman decades younger than him and he’s not embarrassed???" "Once again a man coming for a woman out of the blue just to throw unnecessary hate," a third fan expressed. A fourth fan concurred, "He should stay in a man's place and be quiet." "The jealousy she receives from both men and women is so weird," a fifth fan added.

ou jimmy kimmel is so nasty the way he just name dropped hailey bieber… — atala (@offtheidea) March 10, 2024

The former Victoria's Secret model's viral 'Strawberry Skin Glaze' smoothie was launched in 2022 along with her skincare range, “What actually happened was that I went into Erewhon just to order a regular smoothie, and then I posted the smoothie on my [Instagram] story,” Bieber exclusively told GQ then. She had disclosed the components of her typical meal—strawberry, banana, and peanut butter—but “that week, I went back into Erewhon and they were like, ‘You don’t understand how many people have come in here and ordered the thing that you posted.’” She convinced the Erewhon team that a namesake, Hailey-endorsed drink would be a huge hit.

Hailey Bieber’s Erewhon smoothie is available now as soft serve. https://t.co/B5MUbsVwTN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2024

Kimmel's shady comment comes at a time when Bieber has been defending her marriage to the Yummy hitmaker amid separation rumors. "Just FYI the constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air...Come from the land of delusion...So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false... sorry to spoil it," she had posted on her Instagram stories while taking a dig at all the malicious speculations surrounding her relationship.

However, fans took the message as a clue and expressed their opinions on a Reddit forum saying, "This only fuels my curiosity," said one fan. "If you have to go to this extreme a length to say something and it’s affecting you that much… There’s probably some truth to what is being said in the blinds lmao if it wasn’t true it would not bother her to this extent," a second fan wrote. "Oh she’s bothered bothered," said a third fan. "The lady doth protest too much, methinks," a third fan agreed. "She's legit confirming it basically. If it’s not true why address them? She didn’t address any blind items that were there before. She’s spiraling because everyone knows now," a final fan said while throwing shade.