Hailey Bieber Wears 'Nepo Baby' Shirt And Proudly Embraces The Tag: "I Am One"

Hailey Bieber is often fodder for the trolls regarding her husband Justin Bieber's past relationship with singer Selena Gomez. However, in January 2023, the 26-year-old model grabbed the front page headlines for her bold fashion statement. Although her attire was simple, the text on her white t-shirt grabbed eyeballs. Hailey, however, doesn't care.

The model-turned-entrepreneur has no objection to being accused of being a "privileged nepo baby" because she knows she is one and refers to herself as a product of nepotism. Apparently, the internet was divided over this issue, and she also addressed it in an exclusive interview, reported PEOPLE.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg's The Circuit, Bieber talked about the mixed responses she received over her infamous white t-shirt, which read "nepo baby." She told the host she wasn't trying to make a point. However, she was subtly trying to acknowledge her family's famous roots.

hailey bieber in a "nepo baby" shirt in the midst of the debate is kind of a moment pic.twitter.com/msVNb8dW4c — A. (@ScandalousMedia) January 6, 2023

Host Emily Chang listened to Bieber, who added, "My point to having worn the T-shirt was not to poke fun at it or be like, 'Yeah, I am a nepo baby haha,' type of a thing." The supermodel continued, "It was more so to be like, this is what everyone is saying, and I want you to know that this is my way of responding to it."

She was not ashamed of calling herself a "nepo baby" and declared, "I am just going to call myself a nepo baby because I am one, and I embrace that I am." Despite acceptance, the Rhode Skin founder revealed it's funny because some fans said she's not "that much of a nepo baby." She received quite a backlash online.

"What was funny about that to me, the way the internet is, it's like nothing's ever enough," the supermodel said. "You're going to sit there and call me a nepo baby all day long. But then I acknowledge it, and then I'm not enough of a nepo baby? There is never any winning with the internet, and that's what I've always time and time again realized."

For the record, the supermodel is the daughter of veteran actor Stephen Baldwin, niece of actor Alec Baldwin, and wife of teen pop sensation Justin Bieber.

While the word "nepotism" doesn't bother Hailey, several other actors have taken offense with this phrase. Some Hollywood A-listers like Jamie Lee Curtis have expressed their concerns about it. In December, 64-year-old Curtis referred to herself as "OG Nepo Baby" and shared throwback photos of famous actor parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh on social media.

Others like Lily-Rose Depp and Maude Apatow have also benefitted from their privileged family backgrounds. In 2022, New York Magazine declared it "The Year of the Nepo Baby," stating, "We love them, hate them, disrespect them, and obsess over them," per Yahoo!

