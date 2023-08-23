Kylie Jenner's Fans Think She Got Plastic Surgery Done After Spotting a Clue in New Selfie

Kylie Jenner may have just undergone yet another transformation involving cosmetic surgery. The mother of two recently posted a picture on Instagram from her day, which has left fans in utter disbelief as she appeared practically unrecognizable, as was reported by The U.S. Sun.

Jenner took to Instagram earlier this week to share a picture of her enjoying a beautiful afternoon. She posted a carousel of photos, and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul began with a close-up selfie of hers. She sported a sublime white lace blouse paired with blue jeans and black slippers. Her hair looked bouncy, healthy, and shiny on that sunny day. There's also no denying she is in a beautiful and serene location. In the background, green and vibrant trees grace the backyard.

In the next photo, she flaunted a delicious spread of food. From a wine glass to a plate of some scrumptious toast and a generous serving of salad, the food and drinks looked incredible, and Jenner most definitely would have relished this meal. The following snaps feature selfies of her basking in the sun on an olive-green lounge chair and also walking in between a pink path surrounded by a plethora of weeds and flowers. Jenner also sported a cute jute bag on her person. She captioned the post with a series of emojis signifying her love for the earth.

In the comment section of her post, many of her followers were in awe of the pretty snap and showered her with compliments. “I think this is the prettiest I’ve ever seen you not that it matters but wow stunning,” said one person. “Kylie always slays,” added a second person. “So pure and wholesome,” gushed a final one. However, although Jenner looked incredible in the pictures, some people took to a Reddit forum to discuss how different Jenner looked than normal. Naturally, a few of these users suspected that she may have gotten another cosmetic surgery.

Kylie Jenner denies any surgery to alter her face, just fillers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pJzQYgJwtM — Pop Hive (@thepophive) July 20, 2023

“She’s got a lot of her filler dissolved it looks like,” pondered one person. Another one agreed and said, “Yeah I think so, and she looks so much better for it!” A third one highlights, “I think her cheek filler was dissolved at least partially”. A fourth added, “Her cheeks look way flatter to me, I was thinking something was up." Others mentioned that she was practically unrecognizable. “Is this supposed to be Kylie? I honestly don’t know” added a perplexed fan. Another one said in agreement, “Who even is that?” Another person commented, “I did not recognize her at all!”

However, Kylie herself has not spoken on the matter yet. She did go on the record previously to say that she has not gone under the knife but got fillers, but as far as these new photos are concerned, she has remained quiet. Besides, we all know that the Kardashians prefer being tight-lipped about whether they get plastic surgery or not.

