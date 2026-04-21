Jimmy Kimmel Says Donald Trump Nearly Ruined His Vegas Trip With Wife

Jimmy Kimmel, a frequent critic of Donald Trump, recently revealed that Trump almost ruined a Vegas trip for him and his wife. Kimmel has become one of the most prominent liberal voices in late-night TV, making it clear he is not shying away from politics. The show Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended in September 2025 following Kimmel’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s death. The Turning Point USA CEO’s death sent ripples through the MAGA movement, and Jimmy Kimmel used the moment to take aim at the Trump administration.

Jimmy Kimmel says Donald Trump threatens to do “something crazy” and then “always gives two weeks” after the President delayed more strikes on Iran: “This is how it goes every single time. Trump says something insane. He says, ‘I’m going to kill everybody tomorrow at 5 p.m.,’ we… pic.twitter.com/8LvkF9y2gv — Variety (@Variety) April 8, 2026

However, the suspension didn’t stop Kimmel from expressing his opinions. After protests by various individuals, the situation simmered down and the show was brought back. Since then, the late-night TV host has continued to share his political opinions. Kimmel even stated that it would be “embarrassing” and “shameful” not to talk about what’s happening in the country. He urged people not to tell him “what [his] job is,” adding that he will always reflect what people are going through.

According to the Irish Star, on the April 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night TV host shared an interesting account of Donald Trump. “I went to Las Vegas with my wife this weekend, and we almost didn’t get there because our flight was delayed,” Kimmel began. “And then delayed, and then delayed, and there was no explanation why until we finally…got off the ground [and] we landed.”

Kimmel explained that he later learned the airspace had been closed, which caused the delays. He then asked the audience, “Guess who decided to fly out of Las Vegas on Friday afternoon when everyone’s trying to fly in?” The crowd quickly caught on and began booing as he delivered the punchline: “That’s right, Scammy Davis Jr. was in Vegas,” referring to Donald Trump himself.

Kimmel has continued to stir controversy over the years with his outspoken remarks. The late-night TV host recently referred to FBI Director Kash Patel in the past tense, amid rumors that he would soon lose his job. The Atlantic published an article on Patel, titled “The FBI Director Is MIA.” The publication shed light on the FBI director’s absentee nature and excessive drinking as seen in various videos on the internet. Since then, Kash Patel has sued The Atlantic for $250 million in damages.

Kimmel mocked Patel, 46, as the country’s “soon-to-be former FBI director.” https://t.co/qUrWUTfonx — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 21, 2026

Kimmel used the moment and referred to Kash Patel as “our soon-to-be former FBI director.” The MAGA crowd and Donald Trump himself, who have long championed free speech, have called for the late-night show to be taken off the air. In an interview with Fox News, Trump criticized Kimmel, stating, “He’s got no talent.”

“He’s got Trump Derangement syndrome. I mean, whatever I watch, I just can’t believe that he’s even on the air,” Trump said. “He shouldn’t be on the air. You know, in the old days when you didn’t have good ratings, or you didn’t have any ratings, practically, you get fired. He should be canned.”