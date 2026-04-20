Kash Patel Threatens Lawsuit Over Drinking Allegations as White House Weighs Next Steps

Kash Patel has threatened to sue The Atlantic, confirming it in a Fox News interview after journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick reported on his alleged paranoia. He called the report a “hit piece.” The report details his conduct at work and alleged excessive drinking. From leaked phone videos to allegations of excessive drinking, Patel seems to land in one controversy after another.

There have been times when Patel has been reportedly absent from work for unexplained reasons. He allegedly had emotional outbursts, including panicking over an IT glitch that prevented him from logging into a computer system, and assumed he had been fired by the White House. Two insiders described his behavior as a “freakout,” according to The Atlantic.

🇺🇸 FBI SOURCES TOLD ‘THE ATLANTIC’ THAT KASH PATEL “IS FREQUENTLY DRUNK ON THE JOB, REGULARLY ABSENT FROM WORK AND PARANOID OF GETTING FIRED.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YPClH0S3WF — Brian Krijgsman (@BrianKrijgsman) April 18, 2026

The White House officials may not have planned to fire him during that time, but Fitzpatrick claims they are openly looking for his replacement as FBI director. She also did not back out of her other claims. Fitzpatrick stood by her words and added that her outlet has excellent attorneys in case Patel sues.

She said, “People close to the director have said that he himself has expressed that he believes that he is about to be fired or that it is imminent. This is widely, widely discussed, I think, within Washington, behind closed doors. In fact, there are senior administration officials who are openly discussing who will be the next FBI director.”

Patel was also branded as “frat boy” on social media after clips of him partying with the U.S. hockey team went viral during the Winter Olympics. He was wearing the gold medal and drinking beer while the team was cheering him on.

BARTIROMO: So you’re gonna sue them? KASH PATEL: Absolutely. It’s coming tomorrow BARTIROMO: Tomorrow you will be dropping a lawsuit against The Atlantic? PATEL: Yes I will. For defamation pic.twitter.com/9uCSOyTtoB — Brown (@Brown_1152) April 20, 2026

He was also criticized for using taxpayers’ money to fund his trip. He called it a work trip and defended his way of celebrating in the locker room. He wrote on X, “I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room. Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.”

Donald Trump was reportedly unhappy with Patel’s carefree drinking during the Olympics. According to reports, Trump called him to express his concern.