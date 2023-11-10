Jimmy Fallon Playfully Mocks Ivanka Trump’s Testimony With “Trump Courtroom Sketch Trading Cards” Jibe

Jimmy Fallon, the affable host of The Tonight Show, took a playful jab at Ivanka Trump and her recent courtroom appearance during her father's civil fraud trial in New York. In a recent episode of his show, Fallon couldn't resist having some lighthearted fun with the Donald Trump family's courtroom sketches and their testimonies, and he even expressed his enthusiasm for his "Trump courtroom sketch trading cards" collection.

Ivanka's courtroom appearance was not something she had eagerly anticipated. Her request for a trial delay due to her busy school week was denied, leading to her testimony, a moment that Fallon humorously seized upon. He playfully remarked, "Which is exciting because now I can complete my set of Trump courtroom sketch trading cards!" as per Yahoo! Finance.

Fallon continued with his humorous take on the situation by pondering whether the Trump family might use these courtroom sketches for their holiday card, adding an extra layer of humor to the trial events. Additionally, Fallon couldn't help but take a witty dig at the third GOP debate that coincided with his show. With Donald Trump conspicuously absent from the debate, Fallon amusingly noted, "Whatever you think about Trump, Republican debates are kind of meaningless without him." He went on to draw a humorous analogy, likening it to a football game without Taylor Swift, emphasizing the significance of Trump's presence in such debates.

Jimmy Fallon:



"Today Ivanka Trump testified in her Dad's civil fraud trial. Which is exciting because now I can complete my set of Trump courtroom sketch trading cards.” #TrumpCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/u8e4mZEJ50 — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) November 9, 2023

In the ongoing $250 million fraud trial against Trump, New York Attorney General Letitia James rested her case on Wednesday. Notably, neither the former president nor his three adult children, two of whom are co-defendants in the case, appeared to provide much detail in their sworn testimonies. Ivanka Trump, being the last family member to testify, seemingly struggled to "recall" many details related to her father's alleged financial activities, despite having held the position of an executive vice president in the Trump Organization and her evident involvement in several of the questionable deals, as per CNN.

Similarly to Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Kimmel also commented on Ivanka's courtroom appearance, during which she had to travel from Florida to New York. Kimmel playfully mentioned her "serious blowout" upon her arrival, joking, "It's like she's set to shoot a commercial for Pantene or something. If you want to stay in the will, you have to look good," he added. "That's the rule."

While testifying, Ivanka seemed to take a page from her father's book, by apparently forgetting crucial details. Kimmel humorously pointed out that her frequent use of "I can't recall" appeared to be a phrase she had borrowed from her father, especially in situations requiring specific information, eliciting laughter from the audience, as per The Daily Beast.

BREAKING NEWS: Ivanka Trump asks to pause the NY fraud trial, says her testimony during a “school week” creates an “undue hardship.”



As always, Ivanka has her finger on the pulse of the hardships faced by America's working men and women.



Who among us isn't reluctant to leave… pic.twitter.com/54XZgRaNEe — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 2, 2023

Fallon's light-hearted take on Ivanka Trump's courtroom appearance and her family's courtroom sketches added a touch of humor to a serious legal proceeding.

