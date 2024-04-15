Jill Biden Labels Trump a 'Bully,' Urges Continued Effort for Biden-Harris Re-Election

Campaigning for her husband POTUS Joe Biden, Jill Biden at an event held by the Human Rights Campaign, slammed GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. Deeming Trump as a 'dangerous bully', she urged voters to 'fight like hell' until Joe is re-elected in November. “He [Donald] is dangerous to the LGBTQ community, to our families, to our country, and we cannot let him win,” the first lady asserted according to HuffPost.

Jill Biden told the Human Rights Campaign: “Donald Trump is a bully. He is dangerous to the LGBTQ community, to our families, to our country and we cannot let him win. We have to fight like hell until Joe and Kamala have another term.” pic.twitter.com/Ae1UuGee15 — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) April 12, 2024

Human Rights Campaign is a prominent civil rights organization, the largest LGBTQ political lobbying organization within the United States. The campaign event came a week after the launch of 'Out for Biden-Harris', an initiative started by the president's reelection campaign to encourage LGBTQAI+ voters to cast ballots in favor of the Democrats. In 2020, the majority of voters in this group backed Joe fervently as the community is known to stand with Democrats usually. However, currently, Joe is facing challenges from low public popularity ratings and waning support from other influential groups that supported him in 2020.

Urging the community to vote blue, Jill added that states are enacting legislation 'targeting this community' and that outside forces are attempting to reverse the community's 'hard-won gains' by taking away rights and freedoms. Jill highlighted the work of the Democrats on behalf of the LGBTQAI+ community, including their signature of the Respect for Marriage Act, lifting the prohibition on gay and bisexual men donating blood, enabling transgender persons to serve openly in the military, and opposing conversion therapy.

She added, “We have to fight like hell. Today, tomorrow, and all the days after. Until the polls close on Nov 5. Until Joe and Kamala have won another term. Until all the people in all the places can live freely surrounded by love.” She urged members to put in consistent work until the election to mobilize support for the Democratic ticket, which includes her husband and Vice President Kamala Harris. “They want to take our victories away but we won’t let them,” Jill reassured. “Your president will not let them. I will not let them.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The First Lady has been ramping up her attacks against Trump, the presumed Republican nominee, as per Associated Press. During a campaign tour in March, she had claimed that Trump was “dangerous to women and our families,” noting his prior remarks about women and his stance on abortion. Trump has “spent a lifetime tearing us down and devaluing our existence,” she declared in Atlanta.

These are exceptionally sharp jabs from the First Lady. She has long been a cheerful, encouraging supporter of her husband, frequently sharing charming anecdotes about their marriage, family, and her teaching career. However, her recent comments suggest a more proactive and forceful role in the astringent rematch of the 2020 election, in which women will play a very important role.