Michael Cohen has recently been in the limelight since his debut at former President Donald Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial. The alleged ‘Fixer’ for the Trump Organization was asked to testify about his roles while working with Trump and revealed quite a lot of information concerning the former President. Given that Cohen closely worked with the savvy politician, he shared some rather interesting perspectives about Trump’s plans if he were to regain his power in the office as President of The United States during the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections.

According to News Week, Cohen issued a possibly grim warning to voters about the possible aftermath of Trump getting back into power. He claimed that his re-election could allegedly ‘threaten’ the American Constitution followed by America’s First Amendment Rights. In a recent MSNBC Interview on All Things with Chris Hayes, Cohen elaborates his thoughts on the matter upon reflection on his time with Trump.

“Donald made me the very first political prisoner held by this country for failing to waive a First Amendment constitutional right,” confessed Cohen as he recalled. He continued in clarity and a tone of seriousness, “Let me be very clear about something: I won’t be the last if he gets into office.”

This cryptic yet heavy thought was perhaps concerning but wasn’t all that Cohen had to say on the matter. Last year, Trump posted a thread on the social media platform: Truth Social about hopefully winning the upcoming elections. Trump wrote, “With the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Elections of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”

Cohen referred to this post in his next comments about his former boss. “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he said. Cohen continued to echo the desires of the ‘Founders of America’’ by stating, “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone False & Fraudulent Elections!” The former Trump Organization member stresses the matter of being the very first victim of Trump’s alleged ‘attack on the Constitution’.

Furthermore, he highlights Trump’s plan after the hypothetical situation of winning the upcoming elections. “The first thing is he’s going to rewrite the Constitution. He will strip the legislature and the judiciary of their tripartite power and confer everything to the executive branch, which is who? It’s him.”

He added a final thought on the matter by taking note of Trump possibly wanting to “get revenge” on all those who allegedly wronged him in the past. Cohen said, “He will come after anyone who angered him, anyone who bothered him. ‘I’m going to go for my retribution.’ That’s all he’s saying.” Finally, Cohen urges listeners not to take “his word” for it and instead to pay close attention to Trump’s words.

