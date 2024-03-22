Ex-RNC Chair Warns ‘All Hell About To Break Loose’ With Trump’s Campaign: ‘Extremism vs Freedom’

Amid rumors that several controversial characters are expected to rejoin Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, former RNC chair Michael Steele made a catastrophic forecast for what voters must expect on his campaign trail against President Joe Biden.

To strengthen his 2024 campaign against Biden, likely GOP nominee Trump is allegedly in discussions with controversial campaign aides from his 2016 campaign, Corey Lewandowski, Paul Manafort, and longstanding advisor Roger Stone, HuffPost reported. Steele sent out a dire warning on a March 20 broadcast on MSNBC, saying, “All hell’s gonna break loose. This is all in.”

Manafort served time in jail for tax fraud and witness tampering, and Trump is thinking of employing him again because of his suspected links to Russia, reported The Telegraph. The Senate Intelligence Committee stated in 2019 that Manafort's connections to a Russian intelligence official, “represented a grave counterintelligence threat.”

Another former Trump advisor, Roger Stone, was found guilty of undermining the Mueller congressional investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Additionally, Stone exhorted protesters to “fight on until the bitter end” during the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021 Another potential Trump aide, Corey Lewandowski, was fired from a fundraising organization affiliated with the former president when it was alleged that he had sexually harassed a donor's wife.

"It's not like Manafort's the only one in stripes, right? That's how these guys roll. You sign up for the Trump campaign they ask you what size should they make your jump suit." pic.twitter.com/oSq7e93EMl — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 19, 2024

Steele warned that Trump's crew “will be out and about enforcing a strategy that will take no prisoners and I don’t think people really appreciate exactly what we are going to be in for,” adding that they might employ artificial intelligence to increase Trump's election prospects. Steele predicted that the election will be “very difficult on the country because these folks are all about one thing and one thing only, Donald Trump’s absolute return to power.”

Don't sleep on this story: Trump is looking to rehire convicted felon Paul Manafort, who shared campaign polling data directly with Kremlin agents in the 2016 election and worked to undermine Ukrainian independence. Trump remains Putin's willing and loyal servant. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 20, 2024

“It’s not about return to the presidency, people, it’s about his return to power,” he added. “Because the man has told us what he wants to do and everyone is still walking around, especially Democrats, with their heads someplace other than in this game.”

He stated that the 2024 election will be a choice between “extremism versus freedom.” Steele announced, “And Donald Trump has very clearly declared where he stands, and it’s not on the side of freedom.”

During a November 2023 interview on MSNBC's The Katie Phang Show, former GOP campaign adviser and current Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson warned that if Donald Trump is re-elected in 2024, the country will descend into chaos, per Raw Story.

In 2016, Trump’s campaign consultant Roger Stone said Trump should warn of “widespread civil disobedience,” a “bloodbath,” and that “the government will be shut down” if Trump lost the election. pic.twitter.com/khRgRi91ER — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 17, 2024

"If he's back he's going to cause enormous damage in this country to individuals, groups, political opponents at every level and every scale," he added.

"The people around him this time will not be restrained by grown-ups or adults or establishment Washington types. It going to all be the crazies. They are going to go absolutely wild with this guy, and he's going to let them do it."