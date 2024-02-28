Former Donald Trump Aide Slams Him, Says 'He's to Blame' for Georgia Nursing Student's Murder

Former President Donald Trump is being slammed by an ex-aide, who claims Trump is to blame for the recent murder of nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia.

Former Trump campaign adviser A.J. Delgado is bringing attention to Trump's involvement in the Georgia case, where the suspect is a Venezuelan immigrant, per Raw Story.

"You're going to see a lot of #MAGA folks on here, who are claiming that Biden has 'blood on his hands' due to the suspect in the Atlanta-nursing-student's murder being an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who reportedly arrived in 2022," she tweeted. Except... #whoops: It seems *TRUMP* is the one to blame if anyone is other than, you know, the murderer," she added.

Delgado explained that it was "enticing" for Venezuelans to travel to the United States because of the DED program, which Trump signed into law in January 2021 and which grants temporary legal status to those escaping the humanitarian catastrophe caused by Nicolás Maduro's administration, per Newsweek.

"WHY did he do this? Simple. For years, the Right has cast Venezuelans as particularly 'sympatico' [because] they are 'fleeing socialism.' So there a big demand, [especially] from [Republicans] in Florida, to allow tons of Venezuelans to come and give them protection. [Because]... they are socialism victims," Delgado added in the X post.

Delgado stated that while she wouldn't discuss if it was a good or bad idea, "The point is, it was TRUMP who signed an order making it HUGELY enticing for Venezuelans to make their way to America (often via the southern border). A year later, this guy came in."

Delgado's remarks followed a slew of Republican accusations against Biden, who has been criticized for his management of the U.S.-Mexico border while the nation continues to see a high volume of border crossings by migrants.

She added, "Can you say it's the Dems' fault? Sure. Is it also Trump's' fault? Sure. But I think it's worse for Trump [because] the reason Trump did it was [because] he owed favors to rich Venezuelans in FL. And that is the problem [with] Trump - he goes against his duty, to curry favor/repay favors."

Riley, 22, was found in an Athens forested area on February 22. The police made an announcement the very next evening regarding charges, including felony murder, aggravated violence, aggravated assault, false detention, abduction, obstructing a 911 call, and concealing the death of another, against 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan immigrant.

NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley said on X that Ibarra entered the country illegally in El Paso, Texas, in September 2022. He was "released due to lack of detention space," however there is no official confirmation for this assertion.

Democrat Jason Esteves, a state senator from Georgia, refuted the Republican narrative on X. "Laken Riley's family deserves space to grieve without being used for cheap political points. Those who bring up border security should take that up with [Donald] Trump, who recently whipped Republicans in DC into shelving a bipartisan border security bill."