In a recent interview on CNN's NewsNight, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci made a striking assertion about former President Donald Trump. Scaramucci claimed that Trump, despite never being an avid reader, is familiar with Adolf Hitler's infamous book, Mein Kampf, and strategically employs certain phrases as a 'dog whistle' for his fan base, as per Mediaite.

Abby Phillip, the host, delved into Trump's repeated comments on migrants supposedly 'poisoning the blood of the country' and drew a direct parallel to Hitler's rhetoric. In response, Scaramucci, who spent a mere 11 days in Trump's White House but had an extensive stint on his campaign, provided insight into Trump's tactics. "Listen, it's a total dog whistle for him," Scaramucci declared, "he knows exactly what he’s doing, it is very premeditated, and he always gives that forked tongue spiel to somebody else later on after he has dropped the bomb." Despite Trump's repudiation of having read Mein Kampf, Scaramucci asserted, "He knows about Mein Kampf."

“I do believe him that he has not read 'Mein Kampf.' I don’t think that this guy has ever read a book…But he knows about ‘Mein Kampf’…He onows what he’s doing. He knows this is a dog whistle…”

-Anthony Scaramucci, former Trump White House Comms Director. pic.twitter.com/1JuybRPkBX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 23, 2023

Scaramucci continued, "He told General Kelly that he thought Hitler’s generals were very loyal to him, and then it was pointed out that there were two or three coup d’etats and a bomb explosion in 1944. Mr. Trump didn’t know that, the president didn’t know that, but he knows what he’s doing, okay?" The former White House official also said, " He knows that this is a dog whistle, he knows he has a base, some of them of which are white supremacists, some of them are actually very good people."

@abbydphillip, @Scaramucci is correct that Donald Trump has literally never read one single book ever. FLASHBACK: pic.twitter.com/aA4zxSwde1 — Mathew Helman (@MatHelman) December 23, 2023

In the face of Trump's insistence that he is 'not a student of Hitler' and has never read Mein Kampf, Scaramucci contended that someone likely wrote those lines for him, knowing Hitler's association with the phrase. Scaramucci explained, "I do believe him that he has not read Mein Kampf, okay? Because I don't think this guy has ever read a book." Drawing attention to the irony, Scaramucci quipped that during the campaign, there was a running joke that 'he's written more books than he's read.'

A must watch!



Jake Tapper rips Donald Trump for saying non-white immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country":



"If you were to open up a copy of Hitler’s Mein Kampf, you would find the Nazi leader describing the mixing of non-Germans with Germans as poisoning. The Jew,… pic.twitter.com/aZA6XnoX7s — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 19, 2023

Additionally, Scaramucci asserted that his former boss would endorse falsehoods or arbitrary pieces of information simply because he believed they 'sounded good at the time.' Scaramucci emphasized that it is crucial for 'the elites in the country' to recognize the widespread suffering of individuals who feel marginalized by the establishment.

Recent scrutiny of Trump intensified as he persistently asserted that immigrants entering the U.S. are 'destroying the blood of our country,' drawing parallels with Nazi rhetoric, as critics contend. In addressing the voting behavior of Trump's base, as per The Hill, Scaramucci asserted, "They'll vote in the rain, they'll vote in the sleet and the snow." Despite the controversy, Trump maintained that he knew "nothing about Hitler" and had "never read his works." Scaramucci, however, insisted that Trump's knowledge extends beyond his public denials.

