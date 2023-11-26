Former Senator Claire McCaskill Declares Donald Trump as ‘More Dangerous’ Than Hitler and Mussolini

Former Senator Claire McCaskill has ignited a controversial comparison, stating that Donald Trump is "even more dangerous" than infamous dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. McCaskill, now serving as a political analyst for MSNBC, expressed her views during an interview on Tuesday.

MSNBC is at it again.

Donald Trump is more dangerous than Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Are their viewers crazier than the hosts? pic.twitter.com/5hfSsn9SJi — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) November 22, 2023

Also Read: When Trump Suggested ‘Execution’ for Whoever Leaked the ‘Secret’ Bunker Location of the White House

The former Missouri senator argued, “The difference, though, I think makes Donald Trump even more dangerous, and that is he has no philosophy he believes in.” She continued, “He is not trying to expand the boundaries of the United States of America. He is not trying to overcome a neighboring country like Putin is in Ukraine. He is not going for a grandiose scheme of international dominance. All he wants is to look in the mirror and see a guy who is president. All he cares about is selfish self-promotion.” The former senator added, “That’s the only philosophy he has,” as per Radar Online.

I usually try not share videos of Donald Trump, but he sounds so much like Hitler here that I felt it necessary.



This is dangerous language. The way he emphasizes “finishing the job” was particularly noteworthy.



Electing Trump in 2024 is handing the country to literal… pic.twitter.com/6p1qMRx80v — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) November 22, 2023

In her critique, McCaskill highlighted a significant concern – Trump openly admitting that it would be "okay" to "terminate" the United States Constitution to stay in power. This assertion, according to McCaskill, makes Trump "even more dangerous" than the notorious leaders of the past. She voiced her astonishment at Trump's willingness to discard the fundamental principles of the nation for personal gain “He actually said those words! It’s bizarre.”

The exact moment Donald Trump went to 99% Hitler.#TrumpLovesHitler and he can NEVER occupy the White House EVER again.

Trump is Hitler.

Truth Social is Goebbels. pic.twitter.com/E7LwbCj0nA — BigBlueWaveUSA® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) November 14, 2023

Also Read: Here's Looking at Melania Trump's 'Mysterious' Dating Life Before She Married Donald Trump

This recent comparison to Hitler comes in the wake of Trump's controversial Veterans Day post on Truth Social, where he wrote "In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream.”

He went on to add, “The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within. Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump's reference to his enemies as "vermin" drew criticism, with various figures, including Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, condemning the rhetoric.

Also Read: Trump Demands the RNC Cease Holding Debates With His Opponents or Be Restructured

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

During a recent appearance on The View, Hillary Clinton expressed her concerns about Trump's potential return to power in 2024. She argued that Trump's dictatorial tendencies and disregard for democratic institutions are evident in his public statements. Drawing parallels to Hitler's rise to power through legitimate means, Clinton warned against underestimating the authoritarian inclinations of leaders who openly communicate their intentions. In her own words, "When I was Secretary of State, I used to talk about ‘one and done.’ What I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected, and then they would try to do away with elections and do away with opposition and do away with a free press," as per Fox News.

More from Inquisitr

When Donald Trump Told Jared Kushner That Tom Brady 'Could Have Been' His Son-In-Law

Donald Trump’s Air Force One Deal Caused Boeing to Lose Over $2 Billion, CEO Implies Deal Was a 'Mistake'