Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Once Warned Donald Trump Jr. That "He Can Be a Bully Too”

Sam Asghari has called Donald Trump Jr. a "bully" for his online mockery of Britney Spears. The actor/model defended his ex after Donald Trump Jr. posted two photos of Britney on Instagram, one of her in her prime with the caption "America Under Trump" and the other of her dancing in a bikini with prop knives and the caption "America Under Biden," referring to the current US president, Joe Biden. ]

On October 5th, 2023, Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme of Britney dancing with knives with a picture of the singer from the 1990s. He captioned the 90's picture as "The photo they use in the newspaper," while the other read, "What your body camera saw."

According to Just Jared, Asghari called out Donald for his disrespectful conduct in an Instagram story. He said, "Hey, Little Trump. You won’t stop bullying so I’m here to tell you that being a bully doesn’t make you cool nor [does] it makes you friends. And it certainly doesn’t require intelligence to be one. I can be a bully, too. I can say ‘The best is yet to come.’ But I won’t do that. I won’t do that. Because it’s just mean being a bully, and like I said it doesn’t make you cool. So, don’t be a bully Jr. Don’t be one."

After a video surfaced showing the Toxic singer apparently dancing around her house while wielding knives, authorities were summoned to check on her well-being. As reported by TMZ, law enforcement got a call from someone concerned about Britney's recent social media activity. Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department reportedly knew about the knife footage and went to Britney's residence as a precaution.

According to the outlet's sources, multiple individuals called the police after Britney uploaded the knife video, including someone who had previously done a welfare check on her and became concerned about her safety.

Given the widespread concern voiced for Britney's safety after the release of a video showing her dancing with two knives, the current scenario comes as no great surprise. Though Spears said they were props, the clash of her "fake" blades proved otherwise.

She responded, "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police." About an hour after posting the video in which she displayed her knife skills, Britney shared another in which she looked to have a cut on her thigh and a bandage wrapped around her arm. She didn't specify how she got the fresh wounds, but most people think the knives did it. That's why people were calling to see if she was okay.

