Jennifer Lopez Is Not Happy With Ben Affleck’s New 'Midlife Crisis' Look Amid Troubled Marriage

Amid Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce rumors, things have become quite challenging for everyone involved. Once the icon of Hollywood’s power couple, their relationship now faces backlash. Meanwhile, Affleck recently came up with a bold new hairstyle that got mixed reactions. He sported a shaved mohawk, a leather jacket, and aviator sunglasses. However, his new look has led some fans to label it as a “midlife crisis” look. Reports now suggest that Lopez is not impressed with Affleck’s new look.

The source further revealed that Lopez is worried her husband has been disconnecting and missing key moments in their lives. The source said, "She's saying this clearly shows that Ben is not in the right headspace and hasn't been for some time - why else would he toss aside a wonderful marriage and put all the cruel moves like ignoring their anniversary, her birthday, the commitment and responsibilities they shared together, including their beautiful blended family," as reported by the Mirror. This was shocking for everyone as they were one of the most expressive couples in the industry.

Reports also suggest that the Good Will Hunting star and Lopez are moving ahead with their divorce after spending weeks trying to make things better. A few days ago, one insider revealed, “They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago but are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

Talking about Lopez, the source said, “She wants this marriage to work so much that she is willing to make any sacrifice including giving up being J.Lo. She doesn’t want to be divorced. She doesn’t want to end up like Madonna—on her own at 60,” as reported by Cosmopolitan. As for how Lopez feels, another source said, "He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together. He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”

Meanwhile, amid the buzz about Affleck's new look, Instagram users have largely called it a “midlife crisis” style. However, several fans speculate that the dramatic new look could be for an upcoming role. Talking on a positive note, one Instagram user commented, "People say midlife crisis... I say midlife renewal. Cut the hair, due it, get a tattoo, lose or gain weight. Leave the lights on, cabinets open, belch around the house. Do whatever makes you happy after a breakup. You're single and free to express yourself the way you want to." Another person wrote, "Is he making a new movie? This is not Affleck that we all know. You can change but this is absolutely not your look."