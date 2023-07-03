Here's Why '1000-lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Held Off Signing Divorce Papers With Late Caleb Wilingham

Tammy Slaton reportedly held off on making her divorce with her late husband Caleb Willingham official, sources told The Sun. After she learned of his declining health, she feared his passing and what it could mean for the two.

A source close to the former couple revealed that although their relationship had taken the curtain call, she still loved him for who he was. Upon learning of his health condition, she was left petrified of the consequences and decided not to proceed with signing the divorce papers. Tammy found that Willingham was showing no improvement at the rehabilitation center where they first met.

"They didn't talk much," revealed the source in light of events post their split. It appears as if the pair's main cause of splitting was the lack of communication after Tammy's discharge from the rehab facility. Another cause was the lack of effort from Willingham to visit Tammy at her Kentucky home. "There was tension because he hadn't made a huge effort to come to Kentucky so Tammy couldn't see him much," added the source.

Shortly after, the two encountered problems of not spending enough time together or having healthy communication. And hence, this is what led to conversations about possibly ending their marriage. "She talked about getting a divorce," said the source. "He started declining medically, so she got scared and didn't do anything," highlights the source.

Tammy truly loved her late husband passionately and she was left heartbroken when she came to know that her beloved's health wasn't getting any better. "She still loved him, but it was hard for her to not see him try to get better," added a source close to Tammy. The 36-year-old lost a piece of herself when she lost Willingham. To honor his memory, she shared a heartbreaking carousel on Instagram offering her deepest condolences and love to the departed soul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

The post included a carousel of images with cherished memories from her time with Willingham. The post included a beautiful memory of the two spending the holidays together. Tammy's arms sweetly embraced Willinghams. Her smile spoke a thousand emotions of warm love and affection for her late hubby. Willingham too expressed the same love and affection for his beloved as the two appeared to be engaged in a moment of pure bliss. Their love story was certainly noteworthy and heartwarming.

The caption of her post emphasized how much Tammy appreciated her late hubby's warm and beautiful personality that will remain evergreen in the hearts of fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved," began Tammy's caption as she extended her condolences. She then further expressed her gratitude to Willingham for teaching her the meaning of true love and joy. "Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness," she concluded.

