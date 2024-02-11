Jennifer Aniston is ‘Done’ With Most Hollywood Men: ‘Can’t Deal With Their Egos'

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly made a bold decision to steer clear of Hollywood men in her quest for love following her turbulent divorces from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. The iconic Friends alum is said to be done with the Hollywood dating scene, expressing her desire for a partner who is the 'polar opposite' of the men she has been involved with previously. According to details from Heat World, an insider revealed, "Jennifer has always dated actors and musicians, that’s just been her type. Now she’s saying she wants to break her pattern, try something totally new." The insider further added she wants to “meet a guy who’s the polar opposite. She’s even saying she’s open to a blue-collar type – she loves the idea of a man who builds something with his hands. It’s super-sexy to her.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The Morning Show star is trying to change her dating preferences and is open to connecting with someone who doesn’t come from the realm of showbiz. As per the reports of Geo TV, the insider revealed, “She really wants to meet someone totally down to earth, and – most importantly – someone who’s not in the industry. She’s done with the Hollywood guys. She can’t deal with all the ego and pretentiousness.”

Aniston is reportedly seeking help from her people to connect her with potential matches outside the entertainment industry. “She used to get her agents and managers to help her, that’s how she ended up on her first date with Brad. But since she wants to avoid dating anyone in the business, she’s ruled that out and is now turning to people like her meditation teacher and hairdresser for help. She’s keeping positive and isn’t desperate – she has a full life and is grateful to have the career and home of her dreams, as well as a friendship circle she adores,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Aniston allegedly maintains a positive outlook and is content with her career, home, and cherished friendships, but the uncertainty of the future can be scary sometimes. The insider remarked, “But there are times she gets incredibly lonely. And with her track record, she can’t help but worry that she may never meet her soulmate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The star, who has had high-profile relationships with actors such as Tate Donovan, Pitt, and Vince Vaughn, as well as musician John Mayer and actor-screenwriter Justin Theroux, is now reportedly looking for love in a more unconventional and down-to-earth way, reminiscent of how the iconic character Carrie Bradshaw searches for her true love (which many fans view to be Aiden) in Sex and the City. Despite the challenges of being one of the most famous women globally, Aniston remains hopeful in her pursuit of a genuine and grounded connection.