‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton Is Dating Again But Her Divorce With Michael Halterman Seems Stalled

1000-Lb sisters star Amy Slaton has moved on in life, but not on paper. She is allegedly involved with a new "mystery" man who was later revealed as Tony Rodgers; however, the divorce that was filed in March 2023 is at a standstill. 35-year-old Amy reported domestic violence claims against ex-husband Michael Halterman, but they have been dropped since.

According to Kentucky Court documents, Halterman's divorce plea against his ex-wife is still ongoing, exclusively reported by The US Sun. The ex-couple were set to appear in court on June 1 regarding their open divorce case and kids' custody, but the two decided to deal with matters 'privately.'

Halterman and Amy have not closed their case over the past few months, supported by their private attorneys. After the divorce filing, they were fighting over their shared custody schedule in court. Amid all the family chaos, Amy seems to have moved on with her newfound love.

Rodgers is from Battle Creek, Michigan, previously reported by The US Sun. The new couple has been seeing each other for "about three months." And as an inside source close to 1000-Lb sisters star declared, "It's official" between Amy and her new love interest. But it is still hush-hush.

Apparently, it's believed that Amy is reluctant to make her relationship public due to her impending divorce case and custody battle with Halterman. The source further explained, "She's been keeping [Tony] on the down low, but he's been living with her in Kentucky." Before settling in together under one roof, the mother-of-two would make frequent visits to spend quality time with him.

"From what I know, the kids live with them," the insider continued. Amy shares two sons- 2-year-old Gage and 1-year-old Glenn with ex-Halterman. As far as the newly blossomed love is concerned, the source confirmed that the two are "going strong" and "spending lots of time with the kids."

Halterman is silent amid all these new developments. Divorce isn't settled yet- regardless, Amy is basking in the glory of brand-new romance; however, her ex is "staying quiet." According to the source, he has not commented on his ex's relationship and Rodgers' quality time with "his" kids.

The insider confirmed Amy has completely moved on from Halterman. "He's pretty much out of the picture," the source explained. The 'mystery' guy was accidentally spotted in the TLC star's YouTube video. She slipped and revealed his face in a video from her son Glenn's birthday celebration at a Hibachi restaurant.

In fact, Amy referred to Rodgers as "daddy" a few times in the video, which raised questions. In the rest of the video, little Glenn was seen blowing candles and having a gala time. However, it was worth noticing that the boy's biological father, Halterman was absent from the birthday scene.

Fans discussed the news on a Reddit forum. A Redditor, u/BurningandChurning, criticized, "Oh my. She's not thinking clearly if this is true because she needs IMO to stay single for a while." u/CBC1345 echoed, "Amy needs to get her life in order before she dates again. Is the divorce even final yet? She has two toddlers and a ton of weight to lose. I'm side-eyeing her priorities."

Although no official confirmation has come from Amy's side, she has been showing off drastic weight-loss transformations and stylish looks on her social media.

