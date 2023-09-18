Jenna Ellis, a former Donald Trump lawyer and one of the 18 people charged alongside the former president in Georgia's election fraud case, has publicly distanced herself from Trump, citing his "malignant narcissism" and inability to admit mistakes as reasons for her decision. Ellis, who was a vocal supporter of Trump during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, is now in conflict with the former president.

Ellis made the revelation during her interview on American Family Radio, a rightwing evangelical network linked with the American Family Association, a non-profit group that claims to have been actively involved in America's cultural warfare since 1977. Ellis highlighted her reservations about Trump's character and the cult-like dedication of some of his supporters in this honest conversation.

Ellis was given $100,000 bail and pled not guilty to accusations of breaching state anti-racketeering laws and solicitation of violation of an oath by a public servant in connection with Trump's attempts to reverse Joe Biden's victory in Georgia. Trump faces a slew of legal issues, including racketeering and conspiracy charges, federal counts relating to election tampering, state counts in New York for hush-money payments, and a variety of civil actions, reports The Guardian.

Despite these legal issues, Trump continues to lead polling for the 2024 Republican presidential primary in national and key state polls, demonstrating his base's unshakable loyalty. Ellis' recent remarks, on the other hand, shed light on a widening rift among conservative circles questioning Trump's personality and leadership style.

Ellis, a former member of the Thomas More Society, a conservative Catholic organization, rose to notoriety as a legal advocate for Trump during his unsuccessful bid to reverse the 2020 election results. Her sudden departure from Trump has aroused questions, especially given her previous support for and engagement in his campaigns.

During the radio discussion, another rightwing personality, Steve Deace, stated that before Trump could ever consider running for president again, he needed to undergo a personal metamorphosis. “Before that man [Trump] needs to be president again …" Deace said. "[to] escape the quote-unquote, ‘witch-hunts’, that man needs Jesus again because … his ambitions would be fueled by showing some self-awareness. And he won’t do it because he can’t admit, ‘I’m not God.’”

To late Jenna Ellis. — Catherine L. (@Catheri36455257) September 16, 2023

Ellis agreed with Deace, saying, "I simply can’t support him for elected office again. Why I have chosen to distance is because of that, frankly, malignant narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong." The most notable component of Ellis' remarks was her criticism of Trump supporters. She claimed that some of them had elevated Trump to the level of "idolatry" and were prioritizing their devotion to him over their dedication to conservative ideas, the Constitution, and the country. She challenged Americans, particularly conservatives and Christians, to reconsider their voting and allegiances.

She said, “And the total idolatry that I’m seeing from some of the supporters that are unwilling to put the constitution and the country and the conservative principles above their love for a star is really troubling. And I think that we do need to, as Americans and as conservatives and particularly as Christians, take this very seriously and understand where are we putting our vote.”

