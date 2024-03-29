Jenelle Evans Reportedly Employs Private Investigator to Monitor Ex David Eason Amid Nasty Split

Teen Mom Jenelle Evans has reportedly taken a drastic step amid her tumultuous split from ex-husband David Eason. According to sources, Evans has allegedly hired a private investigator to keep an eye on Eason as he resides on their boat during this acrimonious separation.

The private investigator, as per the reports, visited the North Carolina marina where Evans and Eason’s boat is docked, and where Eason has been living lately. It’s been reported that the PI approached Eason at one point in an attempt to retrieve Evans’ wallet, which her ex had allegedly taken.

The exact details of this encounter remain unclear. She said in her filing, "[David] has been spending his days drinking liquor at a bar near the marina.”

One insider revealed that the private investigator has connections to Evans’ divorce attorney and that this surveillance mission was carried out at the lawyer’s request.

The insider shared, “It looks like Jenelle is really leaving David this time. Last week she spent a bunch of time packing up his belongings, and she's now trying to figure out how to get him his stuff without having to interact with him. Jace is absolutely elated that David seems to be going for real this time. It's a huge sigh of relief for him after everything he went through these past months."

This decision to live on the boat came after Evans learned that she would regain custody of her son, Jace, who had been under CPS custody following accusations of Eason strangling him in September of the previous year. CPS later dismissed the case in February, nudging Eason’s move out of their marital home due to a no-contact order regarding Jace.

In her complaint for separation, Jenelle did not hold back, citing David's admitted murder of their pet dog in 2019, his felony charge for allegedly strangling her son and his history of erratic behavior and substance abuse.

She requested full custody of their daughter Ensley, 7, and emphasized, "It is in the best interest of the minor child that plaintiff be granted primary physical custody of the minor child and that defendant's visitation and or custodial time be predicated on a mental health assessment to ensure his fitness and ability to care for the minor child." as reported by The Sun.

Evans further added, "...excessive alcohol use and his short temper create a negative environment for the minor child, and as a family, plaintiff feels as though they have to walk on eggshells around defendant, as his mood swings are unpredictable and vary in their intensity."

Evans also requested, "order defendant to submit to a psychological evaluation with MMPI testing (Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory testing) at the cost of defendant so that this Court may properly determine defendant's parental fitness."

As per OK Magazine, Evans also mentioned in her filing, "Plaintiff is in need of the sole use enjoyment and possession of the property for the benefit of plaintiff and the minor children and hereby requests this court to enter an order sequestering the property for the benefit of plaintiff and the minor children."

The legal paper read, "During the marriage of the parties, the defendant's excessive use of alcohol was burdensome and rendered the plaintiff's life intolerable. Defendant would regularly drink and drive and spend excess money on alcohol. Money which he does not earn and which could otherwise go toward the financial well-being of the minor children."