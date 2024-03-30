Jenelle Evans Filed for Divorce from David Eason After Getting 'Jealous' Over a Questionable Video

The popular Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans filed for divorce from her husband David Eason on February 23rd, following the latter's posting of a video in which he was seen performing shots at a bar, with the bartender in the background. Eason was originally supposed to remain on their neighboring boat for a few weeks as they worked out the situation with Evans' eldest son, Jace, following CPS's dismissal of the case against them and the teen's return to the former Teen Mom 2 star's custody. But the reality star flipped on her decision after discovering her husband's raunchy video on his Instagram Stories.

Image Source: Instagram | @easondavid88

"While David was gone he posted something on Instagram Stories, and Jenelle started flipping out about this post," a source exclusively revealed to The US Sun. "She was angry that he posted himself doing shots, she was yelling about how he doesn't even do shots, and that there was a girl in the background at the bar."

"David left the house supposedly for two weeks so Jace could get his affairs in order... She was so mad and triggered over that post and that David wasn't crying on the boat, and that triggered everything," the source added. "That was it, that was the moment she was pissed off enough to say that she wasn't going to be with him anymore." "This was supposed to be a two-week transitional period but right in the middle of that is when she decided to just completely cut ties with David right after he posted that video," the source explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

The former MTV personality mentioned many issues in her February 23 separation complaint, including Eason's 2019 confession about the murder of their companion dog Nugget and his ongoing felony charge for allegedly strangling her son Jace. She also asked for complete custody of their 7-year-old daughter Ensley in the suit. Before Eason could have visitation or custodial time with their daughter, Evans told the courts that she wanted him to undergo a mental health evaluation. "It is in the best interest of the minor child that the plaintiff be granted primary physical custody of the minor child and that the defendant's visitation and or custodial time be predicated on a mental health assessment to ensure his fitness and ability to care for the minor child," the filings stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

The MTV alum claimed that her husband's incapacity to raise their 7-year-old was due to his 'history of erratic behavior' and 'substance abuse,' as per ScreenRant. She also alleged in the documents that Eason's "excessive alcohol use and his short temper create a negative environment for the minor child, and as a family, the plaintiff feels as though they have to walk on eggshells around the defendant, as his mood swings are unpredictable and vary in their intensity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Evans has also requested through the court that Eason does a"psychological evaluation with MMPI testing (Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory testing) at the cost of the defendant so that this Court may properly determine defendant's parental fitness." The Teen Mom 2 alum has also requested a ruling from the court allowing her to lawfully retain the marital residence.