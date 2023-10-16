Grimes is Seeking the Dismissal of Elon Musk’s ‘Inappropriate’ Parental Lawsuit

Musician Grimes is requesting that the case she filed against Elon Musk, a millionaire ex-boyfriend, for custody of their three children be dismissed. Artist Claire Elise Boucher (aka Grimes) filed a motion on October 6 asking a Texas judge to dismiss Musk's child custody dispute. She believes that the family courts in California are the best place to resolve problems like child support and custody, so she is pushing to have the case handled there.

Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Custody, He Won't Let Me See Our Son https://t.co/diF6zV81un — TMZ (@TMZ) October 8, 2023

Also Read: Warner Bros. Was Once Threatened by Elon Musk With a ‘Burn Down’ if Amber Heard Didn’t Get ‘Aquaman 2’

Musk has claimed that the Canadian singer and her two children, Tau Techno Mechanicus and Exa Dark Sideræl, both aged 1, resided at their Texas home during the filing which was from May to July this year. A copy of the petition shows that the family really relocated to California "on or about" December 31, 2022. In the documents, she also claims that the SpaceX co-founder lives on the West Coast and that he travels there at least twice weekly. As per Page Six, she stated, "The court’s assumption of jurisdiction in this proceeding is inappropriate due to the specific facts and circumstances of the parties to this suit, and would offend traditional notions of fair play and substantial justice."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Earlier this month, Grimes submitted what she called a "petition to establish parental relationship." While the specifics remain unknown owing to the confidential nature of the files, it is safe to assume that the petition is seeking a court judgment that establishes paternity in cases when the child's parents are not married. After meeting on Twitter in 2018, Grimes and Musk have been in and out of a relationship and have now welcomed three children together. Musk purchased the platform for $44 billion last year, rebranded it as X, and has since received criticism for easing controls and allowing hate speech on the service. Both 35-year-old Grimes and 52-year-old Musk have never been married. According to Walter Isaacson's biography of the millionaire, Grimes and Musk secretly had a third kid. They have a kid whom they've dubbed "Tau" (short for "Techno Mechanicus"). Tau's exact date of birth is unknown.

Elon Musk sued his ex.

Billionaire Elon Musk sued his ex-girlfriend - singer Grimes - over the legal paternity of their three children. pic.twitter.com/SG3Exx5W8Y — Stephanie Moore (@MooreM27427) October 12, 2023

Also Read: Federal Judge Asks Elon Musk if He Tried to “Cozy Up” to Donald Trump During The Criminal Probe

At the beginning of September, Grimes seemed to post a social media message to Musk in which she begged him to let her see her children. Photos of Musk with his wife, model, and actress, Zilis, and their twins, as well as a picture of Musk holding Grimes' first kid, were included in Isaacson's Time magazine article on Musk, which was captured in a screenshot.

The tweet read, "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart." After talking to Zilis to calm things down, the singer stated that the two ladies "respect each other a lot". She wrote, "I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that. As u can imagine, that was a very gut-level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation. Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it's very evident she's an amazing human and we both just want what's best for our kids."

Also Read: Elon Musk’s ‘ X’ Fined $350K for Delay in Handing Over Donald Trump’s Twitter Information on Time

More from Inquisitr

Elon Musk Reinstates Kanye West’s Twitter Account After ‘Ye’ Promises to Refrain From Antisemitic Content

Mark Zuckerberg Ready to Fight Elon Musk In a Cage Match Following Twitter Feud: 'Send Me Location'