‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Threatens To Cut Ties With His Children if They Don’t Accept Robyn

An all-new episode of Sister Wives had Kody Brown making it plain to his older children that he would not reconcile with them until they accept his wife Robyn. Kody said on Sunday that family conflicts remain strong, notably between himself and his elder children from his three previous marriages. Despite the fact that his children still have resentful thoughts towards him, Kody will not reconcile with them until they acknowledge Robyn as his one and only wife.

Kody Brown admitted during an episode of Sister Wives that the life he shares with his fourth and favored wife, Robyn, is a "special" one. #TLC #SisterWives https://t.co/D2OqBJ4nON — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) November 13, 2023

As reported by ET Online, Kody Brown said, "Some day our family civil war might end, and then that contempt, you know, we can deal with it. You're not going to separate us. They want their dad, but they don't want Robyn. That's not going to work. Robyn and I are going to be like this. We're going to work this out. And that's just the relationship we're going to be in." Kody's ex-wives' children, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, as well as several of Kody's other elder children, have complained that their father is too protective of Robyn, particularly after the epidemic.

Robyn Brown says she wasn't invited to Christine's birthday party, nor were her children: "It Hurts."



Christine Brown celebrates her 50th birthday in the November 5 episode of Sister Wives. Her kids are all invited, as well as Janelle Brown. However, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown… pic.twitter.com/XwMJ0F0KUe — AMUSIC (@racelikeriver) November 6, 2023

Kody also admitted on the show how his life has "changed a lot" and confessed, "It's been interesting because I don't really feel like a polygamist anymore. It's been 10 months since I've been to Janelle's house. I don't even know what's going on hardly half the time with Meri's life. Now I've got all this time that Robyn and I, we've got, sort of, this special life together." Both of his exes, Janelle and Christine, believed in their kids and supported their narrative on Robyn. Janelle said, "When Robyn came, a lot of those traditions changed, we stopped doing our Friday night dinners. Every single Saturday, we were doing things, and Robyn came into the family, and it stopped. She was a separate entity from us, and Kody ended up being over there quite a bit."

During an episode of Sister Wives that aired last month, Robert "Garrison" Brown, Kody Brown's son, said that Robyn Brown is the "catalyst" that made his father a monogamist. As reported by Business Insider, he said, "[Robyn was] using COVID to make dad exclusive, and then turning herself into the victim and saying that it's our fault." According to Brown, he and several of his other siblings sought to oppose Kody and Robyn's behavior and defend Janelle and Christine.

However, when they saw that their words wouldn't make a difference, they stopped paying any attention to Robyn, much to her dismay. At the time, Robyn had the youngest lot, and she took all necessary precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why she suggested a digital meeting. Many family members stated in confessional interviews in season 18 that the conflict soon escalated when Robyn started bringing up past family issues.

