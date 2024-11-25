Donald Trump Banned Jeffrey Epstein From Mar-a-Lago After He Tried to Take Home a Minor: Book

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Donald Trump got a whole lot busier amid his ongoing campaign for the upcoming presidential elections after he was named in the infamous Jeffrey Epstein documents. The MAGA member has strongly denied ties connecting him to the deceased pedophile. Although he did admit to using the jet, he strongly shut down any other allegations against him. Trump, being an emanated businessman, had a diverse network of people, including Epstein. The two were known to be good friends and were often spotted at social soirees. However, Epstein found himself forbidden from setting foot on Mar-a-Lago after Trump took notice of one alleged incident.

Jeffrey Epstein and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, in 1997. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios)

Epstein’s arrest in 2019 caused a horrific aftermath, with multitudes of victims coming forward to testify against him. Those victims primarily included several underage women who were sexually abused by the pedophile or his acquaintances. A 2020 article by The U.S. Sun noted a rumor surrounding Epstein’s attempt to allegedly take a 15-year-old girl from Trump’s controversial Mar-a-Lago home.

As mentioned, Trump and Epstein were thought to be rather close with each other in the past before his arrest. Popular author Bradley Edwards provided more insight on the matter concerning Trump in the book Relentless Pursuit: My Fight for the Victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Edwards emphasized the profound gravity of the ordeal concerning Epstein’s victims as he also addressed the rumor. During his alleged conversation with the former President, he highlighted Trump’s 'meaningful' response to being asked about his connection with Epstein.

The GOP front-runner first clarified his ties with Epstein and “explained that he was a business acquaintance of Mr. Epstein’s from many years earlier.” The author continued to note that even though Trump and the disgraced pedophile were spotted exchanging pleasantries during numerous social events, they weren’t 'as close' to each other as the 'media had made it seem.'

REMINDER: Trump banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago for hitting on another members teenage daughter.



He also never flew to Epstein Island. pic.twitter.com/mkPAlNj0bW — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) January 4, 2024

Edwards also recounted Trump’s thoughts on Epstein’s quote in a 2002 profile, in which the former called Epstein a 'terrific guy.' Furthermore, Trump claimed Epstein preferred 'beautiful women' who 'are on the younger side.' This prompted Edwards to question Trump about the major rumor that Epstein attempted to take home a minor, the daughter of one of the club's members.

Donald Trump banned Epstein from Mar-A-Lago all the way back in 2007.



Attorney Bradley Edwards named Trump as the only one who helped him with his case against Epstein.



And now the unsealed court docs say that Trump was never on the Epstein island or ranch: pic.twitter.com/jOGkBnbkkP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 4, 2024

While Trump didn’t directly mention who the woman was for security reasons, he did offer some insight. Edwards wrote, “He paused before saying that something along those lines happened, but he could not recall the exact details and instead referred me to his Mar-a-Lago manager, Bernd Lembcke.” As per Edwards, the manager has refrained from commenting on the subject and offered no remark about the truth of the matter. Nonetheless, ever since then, Epstein and Trump weren’t spotted together as often as they used to. It eventually led to him banning the late pedophile from entering his home.

Note: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)

This article originally appeared 9 months ago.