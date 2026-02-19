Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Finds Les Wexner’s Denial in Deposition “Mind-Blowing”

Following the release of the latest files, there have been developments in the long-running investigation linked to Jeffrey Epstein. While several names have popped up during this time, the files have brought attention to billionaire businessman and Victoria’s Secret founder, Les Wexner.

According to statements shared with MSNOW, he recently gave a deposition to the House Oversight Committee regarding investigations into Epstein’s network and finances. The deposition took place in New Albany, where Wexner lives.

During the deposition, only Democratic lawmakers were present, and Wexner’s spokesperson claimed the businessman had absolutely no knowledge of Epstein’s illegal actions and did not take part in any wrongdoing.

Further, reports suggest that Wexner described Jeffrey Epstein as a “con man” who fooled him and stole his family’s money. Despite appearing in multiple files, Les Wexner claimed he was misled by the s– offender.

Jeffrey Epstein “used” Les Wexner. He “burrowed into” the rich and famous. I guess the new spin is that Epstein simply banboozled a bunch of naive, trusting billionaires. pic.twitter.com/ASTvc5PMV7 — 𝙂𝙐𝙈𝘽𝙔 (@gumby4christ) July 26, 2019

Of course, being named in documents does not automatically prove guilt, which naturally complicates the whole situation. Still, survivors have long claimed Wexner provided Epstein with large amounts of money.

Some even believe the financial support helped Jeffrey Epstein build his wealth, influence, and this trafficking network. According to Jen Psaki, the strongest accusations came from the late victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who testified in a deposition that Epstein trafficked her to Wexner.

“This is the same man who survivors have long said provided Epstein with vast sums of money. The same man who Virginia Giuffre testified in a deposition that Epstein trafficked her to and who she said she had s– with multiple times. Wexner, we should note, denies that.” Psaki said.

Further, Annie Farmer, who spoke about abuse connected to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, appeared in the interview with Psaki and shared her opinion on Wexner’s denial. Given how her sister, Maria Farmer was assaulted in the same town where Wexner lives, and was prevented from speaking out by local authorities, Annie said Wexner’s denial seems “mind-blowing”.

Les Wexner financed Jeffrey Epstein’s life for decades and when I asked if he’d been to his island, he said yes. Yet he denies having a “personal relationship” with Epstein or knowledge of wrongdoing. Wexner was under oath today and we won’t stop pushing until we get the truth. pic.twitter.com/MqH8wZSKJi — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) February 18, 2026

“Given my sister Maria Farmer’s report about what happened on his property and the fact as you said, that his own staff threatened her and tried to prevent her from leaving.” Annie Farmer shared during the interview.

She further added, “Given what we know about what Virginia Roberts-Giuffre testified about how he harmed, about how Wexner harmed her, the fact that the FBI would never have even questioned him in any way is, it’s just mind-blowing to me.”

Annie Farmer’s comments came after Jen Psaki revealed how Les Wexner claimed that neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice ever contacted him. Survivors and advocates continue to push for answers, as Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell serves prison for helping him in his trafficking network.