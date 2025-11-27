Virginia Giuffre’s Family At War Over The Millions She Won From Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre‘s life was in turmoil until she died earlier this year. The Jeffrey Epstein victim spent most of her life speaking up against the convicted s– offender. While the circumstances surrounding her death itself were bizarre, her family is being torn apart now, months after she passed away.

Giuffre left behind a multimillion-dollar fortune she received in civil settlements from Prince Andrew. For those unversed, back in the summer of 2000, Virginia, who was only 16 at that time, was trafficked by Epstein. For the next three years, she had to endure horrifying abuse that she revealed later in various interviews.

🚨🚨 The woman who accused Prince Andrew of rape found dead Virginia Giuffre was 41 years old. In 2021, the human rights activist filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, accusing him of coercing her into sexual relations when she was a teenager. The prince fell from grace due to… pic.twitter.com/jLLT1ycO0a — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 26, 2025

Giuffre later sued Andrew, alleging that she was s-xually abused by him in the early 2000s, when she was just 17 years old. Although the former Prince denied the allegations, he agreed to pay the settlement amount. Virginia’s case against him was finally settled in February 2022, with Andrew paying an estimated $16 million to her.

Although Giuffre could not file a direct lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein, her civil claim against Andrew mentioned the convicted s– abuser as the trafficker who facilitated the abuse. In 2009, she managed to receive $500,000 from Epstein.

However, back in April, the mother-of-three died by suicide, without leaving a valid will for her multimillion-dollar estate. Australian intestacy laws will determine how her estate is divided. However, it has already started a war among her own family members, who might go to court for a head-on battle.

“Everyone knew this would be messy the moment it became clear she died without a will. There is a lot of money, a lot of emotion, and no agreement on what she would have wanted,” said a source close to Giuffre’s family.

Virginia Giuffre died without a will, sparking family legal battle for her multi-million dollar estate https://t.co/FeR7nHfhJa pic.twitter.com/kQpm55MZiR — New York Post (@nypost) November 26, 2025

Another acquaintance added, “People feel they are fighting not just over cash, but over her legacy,” as reported by RadarOnline.com. Australian intestacy laws say that her husband, Robert Giuffre, is entitled to as much as one-third of her entire fortune. However, since he filed for divorce just two months before her death, his shares in her estate could change now. Things could also be more challenging for Robert, as, according to reports, Virginia told her lawyers that she did not want him to get her estate.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Roberts, who is Giuffre’s paternal aunt, said that her two half-brothers, Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson, are reaching out to lawyers to seek a significant share of her fortune. However, Sky said, “We don’t believe they have a right to it. The estate should go to her children only.”

Following her death, Virginia’s two oldest kids, Christian, 19, and Noah, 18, applied to the court to be appointed as administrators of her estate. That move has put them at the center of a growing legal battle between Virginia’s estranged husband and the other family members.