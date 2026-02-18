Newly Released Texts Reveal Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein Discussed Removing Trump From Office in 2018

Steve Bannon is known for backing Donald Trump and his policies. He has been a supporter of the president and even worked as White House chief strategist during Trump’s first presidency, before being fired from the post.

However, the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files by the Department of Justice (DOJ) paint a very different picture. Back in 2018, Bannon discussed some concerning things with Epstein regarding the president.

Bannon and Epstein talked about removing Trump from office during his first term by using the 25th Amendment. This happened on New Year’s Eve 2018, when they texted each other after Democrats retook the House following the midterm elections.

.@RogerJStoneJr thank you for letting us know. Private text exchanges from Epstein In one exchange, Epstein joked that Donald Trump Jr. had called his father a “regifter,” but suggested “re grifter” would be more accurate, prompting Bannon to reply “Brilliant.”

SMILE STEVE 👇 pic.twitter.com/MTZVlNKk1J — Red Trumper 🗽🎺🎺🎺🗽 (@Redhead4645) February 9, 2026

The text from Bannon read, “WH” (White House) has “zero plan to punch back.” To this, Epstein replied, “He is really borderline. Not sure what he may do.” Here, the “he” most likely refers to Trump.

Following this, Bannon wrote, “I think it’s beyond borderline — 25 (th) amendment.” Later, he added, “We really need an intervention.”

The 25th Amendment that Bannon cited talks about the process of presidential succession. It decides who should come next if a sitting president dies, resigns or is deemed unfit to perform his duties.

As per the Irish Star, Epstein had lasting concerns regarding Trump’s mental health, and he discussed this with Michael Wolff, Trump’s biographer. He sent a message to Wolff, saying, “Some at dinner with Donald last night were concerned about dementia. Tons of makeup. Did not recognize old friends.”

Trump’s health has remained a regular topic of discussion and even experts have rung alarm bells. Physical therapist Adam James said that Trump’s brain might be shrinking after a photo of a bruise on his hand went viral.

According to James, “His frontal lobe is shrinking inside his skull, and the MRIs will show this. That’s why [the Trump administration] has pivoted to the CT scans, because they don’t want you to see that his brain is shrinking.”

Trump is going to Walter Reed Medical Center for an ANNUAL physical today, even though his last was only 6 months ago! He’s not healthy physically or mentally, & this administration is lying to you…swollen ankles, purple area right hand, right sided droopiness, cognitive decline pic.twitter.com/8ffRGJpUme — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) October 10, 2025

“If it’s frontotemporal dementia, then the life expectancy after diagnosis is roughly seven to 12 years. He’s been displaying these symptoms since before he was elected in 2016,” he added.

James claimed that Trump could have hidden his condition if he had not made statements about his health. The physical therapist remarked, “His team’s ability to hide his condition is effective to a degree. The main danger they have is he can’t shut his mouth.”

Despite all these accusations and allegations against Bannon, he has remained publicly loyal to Trump. He also said that the president should run for a third presidential election.