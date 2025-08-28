JD Vance Tells Elon Musk He’s Headed for a ‘Huge Mistake’ – Explains Why His ‘Big Step’ Would Totally Backfire

The fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has drawn sharp lines in their political camp, with JD Vance openly declaring his support for the President and cautioning the billionaire tech entrepreneur.

Vance, serving as Vice President, used Musk’s own social media platform, X, previously known as Twitter, to make his stance known following Musk’s critical comments about Trump’s leadership.

On June 5, 2025, Vance posted on X, “President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I’m proud to stand beside him.” Notably, Vance never explicitly named Musk, but the timing of the post clearly indicated it was a retort aimed at Musk’s recent critiques.

Shortly afterward, Musk seemed to acknowledge the tensions by posting a partial apology, admitting that some of his tweets about the president had “gone too far.” However, the digital ceasefire was brief.

The feud reignited in late July when Trump took to Truth Social to accuse Musk’s companies of benefiting from subsidies provided by his administration. Musk fired back on X, sharply denying those claims, insisting, “The ‘subsidies’ he’s talking about simply do not exist.”

The discord between Trump and Musk didn’t just play out online; it captured public attention in interviews where Vance expressed his opinions on the situation. Speaking on August 10, 2025, during an interview with “Gateway Pundit” via Rumble Media, Vance was asked about Musk’s break from Trump.

He firmly asserted, “I really think it’s a mistake for him to try to break from the president.” Vance also emphasized that Musk’s political realignment toward liberal ideologies was not a viable path, adding, “If you’re patriotic, you’re not trying to stick your knife in the back of the president.”

The dialogue continued in another interview on August 20, 2025, when Vance appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.” The topic was Musk’s rumored plan to start a new political venture dubbed the “America Party.” Vance advised Musk against pursuing that route, encouraging him instead to “try to fix the Republican Party.”

He warned, “I do think that it would be a huge mistake for Elon to go forward with a third party,” stressing that left-wing voters wouldn’t accept a figure who had been an adviser to Trump.

In what appeared to be a sign that Musk might be reconsidering his political strategy, reports surfaced earlier that month indicating Musk remained financially supportive of Trump, having donated $5 million to the former president’s super PAC despite the rocky relationship.

Elon Musk is reportedly consulting with Curtis Yarvin on his new America Party. He joins Peter Thiel and JD Vance in his admiration for Yarvin — a strange blogger who wants to replace democracy with a tech CEO dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/C3wDKTqBoz — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) July 10, 2025

Additionally, a day before Vance’s Fox News interview, The Wall Street Journal reported Musk’s hesitation about launching a third party, suggesting Musk wanted to maintain good relations with Vance, who is seen as the leading Republican presidential candidate for 2028.

Despite these signals of potential reconciliation, Musk was quick to dismiss claims that he was re-aligning with Trump. Following the Wall Street Journal’s report, Musk tweeted on X, “Nothing @WSJ says should ever be thought of as true,” adding a layer of ambiguity to his future political plans.

While drama continues to unfold between Trump and Musk, Vance has made it clear that his faith and loyalty to the American President is consistent and Musk should follow the same path too.