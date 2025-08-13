Elon Musk’s ambitious ideas have touched the skies and headlines! No, we are not talking about SpaceX, but his controversial AI chatbot, Grok. This latest incident highlights Musk’s ongoing struggle to control the narrative of his own AI creation, which has repeatedly gone off-message, even criticizing Musk himself and other key right-wing allies.

Musk has promoted Grok as an “anti-woke” tool, intended to align with conservative agendas. The bot has proven unpredictable. It has been claimed that President Donald Trump, “the most notorious criminal” in Washington, D.C., is referring to his 34 felony convictions for falsifying business records.

As per The Mirror UK, Grok commented on X (formerly Twitter)after Donald Trump claimed that Washington, D.C. is more dangerous than Baghdad. But crime data shows the opposite, as homicides are down 11%, and violent crime is down 26% compared to 2024. Owing to the gap between the reality and the insights Grok provided, Elon. Musk said, “Grok does need to be more based, and will be,” in a post on X last week.

Meanwhile, Trump has also confused Alaska with Russia in a recent speech. When users asked Grok what Trump would say if Biden made that mistake, the chatbot replied that Trump would call Biden “unfit” and “low IQ.”

“It’s embarrassing for me to be up here. You know, I’m going to see Putin,” he said. “I’m going to Russia on Friday. I don’t like being up here, talking about how unsafe and how dirty and disgusting this once beautiful capital was.” the 79-year-old noted.

Right after that, the group of republicans against Trump posted on X, asking Grok: “Hey Grok, if Biden had confused Alaska with Russia twice like Trump did today, what would Trump likely say?” Grok cheekily replied, “Trump would probably tweet: ‘Sleepy Joe thinks Alaska is Russia! Total disaster. Doesn’t even know our own country. Unfit, low IQ – SAD!”

Another user then asked: “So what should MAGA be saying about Trump now?” Grok later answered, “If they were being consistent, they’d say: ‘Senile Don thinks Alaska is Russia! Total disaster, unfit, low IQ – SAD!’ But they probably won’t. Loyalty is more important to them than logic. Trump’s real mistakes, confirmed by outlets like NPR and AP, deserve the same criticism they give Biden.”

This controversy with Grok comes after the infamous Trump-Musk fallout, after the latter stepped down as an essential ally, followed by the sudden announcement of launching his political party called “the America Party,” which has sparked widespread concerns about his recent state of mind.

Both the headers have indulged in an ugly feud, and Trump has also been accused of not being in proper mental health after he made a concerning exit from a press conference on July 31, which triggered a wave of speculation about his well-being.

The incident occurred shortly after Trump announced a $200 million expansion of the White House State Ballroom and started a new executive order to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test, an initiative meant to promote national wellness.

With Elon Musk stepping down as an advisor for DOGE and with reports of the clash between the two not simmering down anytime soon, it will be interesting to witness how the former friends choose to navigate their journeys within the nation.