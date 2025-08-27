Whistleblower Warns Elon Musk’s DOGE Has Put Social Security Data Of 300 Million Americans at Risk

DOGE might have started as an ambitious project, but it didn’t turn out that fruitful, though. After misinforming the public about how much money DOGE saved for the government, it is again under scrutiny for leaking the security data of the citizens.

A whistleblower has come forward and has sounded the alarm over DOGE and its activity. According to the whistleblower, DOGE has been a part of what could become one of the most devastating data security scandals in U.S. history.

There has been an internal complaint that was filed with oversight bodies. According to the complaint, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was created under President Donald Trump, has mishandled the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) records.

They have exposed the sensitive data of more than 300 million Americans to potential risk.

Charles Borges is SSA’s chief data officer. He has said that every time federal data is on the cloud, the cloud must have some level of security.

However, under Elon Musk the officials copied the agency’s entire database into an insecure clout platform. This massive trove of information included names, social security numbers, financial details, etc., and all that was left unguarded for anyone to download.

Another fuck up by the trump administration 😡

After Trump’s DOGE action, 300 million people’s Social Security data is at risk, whistleblower sayshttps://t.co/fxMXazQujA pic.twitter.com/DzPuPAqJfR — Tomas Carmelo (@516carmelo) August 27, 2025

Borges did not confirm an active breach, but he has warned that the data transfer has left the nation’s most sensitive information dangerously vulnerable, and it can become an easy target.

He also warned that hackers or malicious people wouldn’t find it difficult to get their hands on it.

Many Americans could face unprecedented identity theft, fraud, and financial disruption if that were to happen.

“This is not just about stolen credit card numbers—it’s about entire lives being compromised,” Borges stated in his filing.

He claimed that such a breach could force the government’s hand, and they would have to re-issue Social Security numbers. This process is extremely costly, chaotic, and unprecedented. This could also cause issues that no one is ever aware of.

The whistleblower’s disclosure has raised questions about possible oversight. It has also questioned the competency of the people hired for the federal agency and if such agencies should have independence from the government.

DOGE was created to cut government waste and save money. However the broad stroke authority has allowed it to bypass traditional checks on the data handling.

Earlier this year, an appeals court ruling had affirmed DOGE’s right to access SSA records. However, there were several retirees and labor groups who had warned of such situations coming up.

We’re totally F’ed the Supreme Court just gave DOGE access to your Social Security information in a ruling of 6 to 3! So I’m guessing this is all going to Palantir! 😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/yEKqJNUbTc — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 6, 2025

Privacy experts have argued that such situations highlight a constitutional gray area. It is unclear whether the executive branch can give political appointees full access to personal data without any approval from Congress.

The SSA has, however, pushed back on the claims. The agency stated that all its systems remain secure and that there has been no evidence of any compromise.

Elon and his @DOGE team exposed entire Social Security (SSA) database to hackers 🤡 uploaded SSA dataset to a vulnerable system, without including measures for security or oversight 🤡 SSA’s data contained details that individuals submit when applying for a Social Security card pic.twitter.com/f0i7kaG0UH — Stonk King ((((🌕)))) (@StonkKing4) August 27, 2025

“We take protecting the American people’s data extremely seriously,” the agency said. “Our information is housed in secure environments, monitored by career staff, and walled off from the internet.”

Still, Borges insists that moving data to DOGE-controlled systems weakened those protections and left no independent oversight in place.