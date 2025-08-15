“Who’s That?”—Elon Musk’s Estranged Trans Daughter Dismisses Him in Viral Podcast Appearance

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged daughter of Elon Musk, took a dig at her billionaire father during her appearance on a podcast and reflected on his political views, criticized his comments about her gender identity, and highlighted how she’s portrayed in his biography.

She’s a 21-year-old model who appeared on Give It to Me Straight podcast, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Maddy Morphosis. The hosts introduced her as “the estranged daughter of Elon Musk,” to which Wilson asked, “Who’s that?” Handling the situation, Morphosis joked, “Uh, some government person. I don’t know.” Wilson replied: “Not anymore.”

By this statement, she referred to Musk’s acrimonious fallout with President Donald Trump as well as his rocky exit from a government advisory role. Earlier, she was in a video where she reacted to the spat, where she said, “I didn’t want to comment,” before laughing uncontrollably. This conversation eventually turned to her transition and the Tesla owner’s public denouncements. Morphosis went on to ask her how she felt when Musk tweeted that his “son died to the woke mind virus.”

Wilson recalled – “I woke up ‘cause I was in Tokyo and I look at my phone and I’m like, ‘Wow, wow.’” She further stated – “And then I went to the convenience store and I got a gin and tonic. And then I played Smash Brothers. I actually got really good at Smash Brothers that day because to distract myself, I was very drunk. Don’t do that. Don’t. Not a good coping mechanism.”

Besides, she also pointed out the criticism by Elon Musk, which went viral. “A year before that, it was the book. There was like an extensive bit about me basically being like this is the reason for his tragic villain backstory origin because his daughter is a…” she said, with the slur bleeped out. She further reflected on the authorized biography of Musk, by Walter Isaacson, where she has been described as having “become a fervent Marxist and rejected” her father, believing “anyone rich is evil.”

In the biography of Musk, Isaacson also mentioned that her transition played a role in Musk’s political shift to the right. Wilson rejected that idea: “He was like this before. Don’t blame me. Yeah, it’s not my fault.” She was also asked whether Musk had to approve her access to puberty blockers, Wilson said: “He did. I can’t tell the story of how that happened. That’s one of the greatest mysteries of our time.”

Vivian Wilson is Teen Vogue’s special issue cover star. The estranged daughter of Elon Musk discusses her modeling and TV aspirations, her unusual extended family, and what she describes as the “cartoonishly evil” Trump admin. Read the full interview here: https://t.co/rryJqiS6LW pic.twitter.com/0SO5obmB7V — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) March 20, 2025

Musk later claimed in a 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson that he was “tricked” into giving consent during the pandemic and that Wilson had said she “might commit suicide” without transitioning. Wilson, in turn, told NBC News that it was a “lie.” Musk has described puberty blockers as “sterilization drugs” and said: “So my son Xavier is dead. Killed by the woke mind virus. So I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

Wilson, who came out as transgender in 2022 and legally changed her name from Xavier Alexander Musk, has said her relationship with Musk is effectively nonexistent. In her petition to change her name, she wrote that she doesn’t “wish to be related to [her] biological father in any way, shape or form.”