JD Vance Spills His Secret Intense Workout Plan and the Guilty Pleasure He Can’t Quit

JD Vance has revealed the rigorous regimen he adheres to in order to sustain his 30-pound weight loss, and he acknowledges that there is one particular kind of food that he still finds difficult to refuse.

The vice president boasted about working out up to five times a week during an appearance on the Katie Miller Podcast earlier this week. “So, once the kids go to bed, I’ll work out. “I usually work out after the kids go to bed,” Vance remarked.

It occurs as he shares his “secret” to balancing the roles of vice president and parent. Vance went on to describe his preferred regimen, saying, “I try to do, I’ve been pretty good about this even as VP, I try to do two to three days of weightlifting and a day or two of cardio,” reports The Irish Star.

“I will work out five days in a good week and three days in a bad week. It’s the same basic blend, though,” he continued. The vice president revealed that he follows a well-liked diet as well. “After the Senate campaign, so a few years ago, I got really into intermittent fasting,” stated the senator. Instead of dictating what you eat, intermittent fasting specifies when you eat.

You only eat during certain times when you are on an intermittent fast. Intermittent fasting can be done in a variety of ways, such as the 5:2 diet, which involves eating normally for five days and restricting calories on two days, or the 16:8 approach, which involves fasting for sixteen hours and eating within an eight-hour window.

In Vance’s version, he skips one meal every day. “I make an effort to eat twice a day. He said, “I usually eat lunch and dinner.” The 41-year-old strives to eat a good, balanced diet in addition to fasting.

OMG. They heavily photoshopped JD Vance to make him look like he weighs 160 lbs. What a joke. Nothing is real with this administration. NOTHING. Original on the left. Doctored on the right. So embarrassing. https://t.co/olSEKJjS3H pic.twitter.com/4rEnxvmqYx — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 2, 2025

“I try to be as healthy as I can, right? A lot of green vegetables, a lot of lean protein,” he said. However, Vance said that he occasionally gives in to desires, especially for his “poison.” He continued: “But I also have a terrible sweet tooth. So, if I eat terribly, it’s usually like I’ll have, you know, a few scoops of ice cream at some point in the day or multiple points of the day. Like, that’s my poison is ice cream.”

JD Vance went from basically just some dude to Vice Presidential candidate in like 4 years – and even looksmaxxed at the same time. You, anon, can do anything you put your mind to! pic.twitter.com/v7NaOtDH2Q — Jordan H Knight (@jhk_______) October 31, 2024

He did, however, disclose that he had changed several things to cut back on sugar. In fact, he used to drink coffee, sugar, and cream. These days, he tries to drink it black most of the time. It’s difficult for him to be good with those liquid calories, but Vance says he’s trying. He remarked, “I do what I can.”

It seems that the vice president’s rigorous regimen had an effect. In August of last year, Vance declared he had lost thirty pounds while on the campaign trail. Vance told the Daily Mail that he realized he was running out of breath when playing with his three kids and decided to make some significant changes after finishing his victorious Senate race two years prior.