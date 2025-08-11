JD Vance’s Holiday in the ‘Random Country’ UK Sparks ‘Circus’ – Even the Homeowner Is Apologizing

JD Vance is on a private holiday in a picturesque Cotswolds village. However, it has turned into an unexpected flashpoint between local residents, political protest groups, and the heavy security operation accompanying his stay.

Vance is vacationing in an 18th-century Oxfordshire manor that he has rented for roughly £8,000 or about $10,760 per week. The grand property is surrounded by six acres of landscaped gardens and enclosed by a 15-foot stone wall. It might ordinarily be a picture of rural tranquility, but it has been a point of contention for Vance, ever since his arrival.

Since he has arrived, the once-sleepy hamlet has been transformed into a high-security zone. The U.S. Secret Service, working alongside Thames Valley Police, has implemented strict security measures.

They have closed the roads to through traffic, there are identity checks for locals, and even footpaths are blocked. There is also a makeshift helipad nearby, which no one appreciates.

Residents have reported that there are sniffer dogs patrolling and unfamiliar security personnel area stationed around the area. There are a few who acknowledge the need for protection, but many find it an excessive disruption for what is apparently another private holiday.

While JD Vance lounges in his sixth luxury getaway in eight months at a opulent Cotswolds manor, complete with wine cellars and gyms, everyday Americans struggle with skyrocketing costs and neglected elderly care under his party’s heartless policies. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 8, 2025

Pippa Hornby is the manor’s co-owner and she has apologized publicly to neighbors. She herself has described the situation as a “circus” and has expressed hope that the inconvenience would be short-lived.

“We had no idea it would bring such a level of disruption to the village,” Hornby said. She also added that she understood local frustrations.

For some residents, this increase in security is not just an inconvenience. Long-standing walking routes have been cut off, and drastic traffic diversions have affected daily routines.

One elderly villager quipped that all this felt “more like a pantomime than a holiday.” Another one expressed disbelief at the sheer scale of the operation and the possible expenditure for a week-long vacation.

Aside from hard looks from locals for disrupting their peaceful life, there is an added tension of political grievances. There have been several protests against JD Vance and Trump. Among these protest groups is ‘the Stop Trump Coalition’. They have begun organizing demonstrations.

Their message is blunt, loud, and clear. “JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the U.K. as Donald Trump.”

However, JD Vance and his security team must have anticipated this response, especially after Vance made unsavory remarks to their allies, Britain. Vance has called the country “some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.” He also joked about it being an “Islamist” nuclear power.

Well, probably Vance shouldn’t have gone to a random country for his vacation.

Jeez. JD Vance now calling UK ‘some random country that hasn’t fought war in 30 years’ pic.twitter.com/bdbjUQh2oB — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 4, 2025

Those comments definitely left a mark. Reportedly, only about 14% of British adults view Vance favorably. Local press coverage has painted the visit as a “British MAGA summer.” They have highlighted how the vice president’s presence is causing political and cultural undercurrents in a tourist-friendly corner of the English countryside.

Due to massive backlash on his every trip, Vance’s itinerary remains largely private. There are no official engagements scheduled during the stay. Vance is expected to stay in the UK till August 17.

That gives the community a few more days of inconvenience, and one has to wait and watch if the frustration overflows amidst all the commotion JD Vance has caused.