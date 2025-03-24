Usha Vance Reveals the Side of JD Vance You’ve Never Seen—Here’s How She Describes Him

Usha and JD Vance have been married since 2014, the year after they graduated from Yale Law School, where they met. They had met at Yale and despite being extremely different from each other they made a connection that eventually turned to love and they went on to build a life together.

At the Republican National Convention Usha Vance introduced JD Vance and recalled when she had met Vance at the Yale Law School, “he was fresh out of Ohio State, which he attended with the support of the GI Bill.” Usha Vance did her Undergraduate and got her Law degrees from Yale and talking about the time she met Vance, Usha mentioned, “We were friends first, because, I mean, who wouldn’t want to be friends with JD? He was, then as now, the most interesting person I knew.”

Usha also highlighted the fact that JD Vance was a guy who came from the working class and after working through various kinds of trauma that she could barely understand, Vance made it to Yale. Moreover, Vance also served in Iraq as a marine and that experience shaped him further as a person. Despite having such difficult experiences, Vance’s favorite pastime remains “playing with puppies” and enjoying the film “babe.”

Usha also pointed out that their background and style of upbringing were completely different and yet Vance made it a point to understand it so that he could become familiar with it. Usha had been a resident of San Diego with a family that was stable and tight knit. Vance ensured that he understood how the family was like so he could fit in better.

She also mentioned that to JD Vance, their differences were curious and he was enthusiastic to understand them. She added, “He wanted to know everything about me, where I came from, what my life had been like.” Her words stood as a testament to how JD Vance was really interested in her and he wanted to know everything about her family and traditions that were vastly different from his.

Moreover, before being with Usha, Vance was a “meat-and-potatoes kind of a guy.” However he changed that because of his wife and adapted to the vegetarian diet that Usha follows. Vance even learned to cook Indian meals for his wife for his mother-in-law.

While praising her husband, Usha also mentioned that it was America that brought them together, saying, “That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry is a testament to this great country. It is also a testament to JD, and it tells you something about who he is.”

Her words clearly showed how much love the couple had for each other and how JD Vance has been there for his wife whom he refers to as his ‘spirit guide’. The lovely couple have three children together, Vivek, Ewan, and Mirabel.