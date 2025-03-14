Second Lady Usha Vance’s Life Isn’t Easy Amid Constant Humiliation and Mocking

Second Lady Usha Vance is the only person of colour among the top brass at the White House. And this can not be an easy moment for her. It’s safe to assume that Usha Vance had no idea that JD Vance would end up serving as the US vice president when she first met him in law school. People who know the pair will praise Usha, claiming she has a significant role in her husband’s professional success.

As told to the BBC, Usha has had to take on a lot of responsibility to fulfil JD Vance’s reference to her as his “spirit guide”.

However, life as the Second Wife of a country that is so divided cannot be easy for Usha Vance. She has been quietly facing several challenges.

Usha Vance once told Fox News that she wasn’t very interested in taking on the role of second lady for the country. She gave an honest response, saying that she doesn’t know if anyone is ever ready for that kind of scrutiny. She added that although she genuinely adores JD Vance and believes in him, she wasn’t ready to make such big changes in their lives. However, destiny had other plans as JD ended up being the vice president.

However, none of these issues are as severe as the racism she has to face. Even though JD Vance belongs to the extreme right by association with Donald Trump, many of their supporters do not let Usha Vance’s nationality or religion go.

Because of her Indian ancestry, Usha has been the target of cruel attacks from far-right conservatives. Her parents are immigrants. White nationalist portrayed Usha’s color and religion as problematic. Other people have also criticized JD Vance for marrying a non-white lady. Fuentes stated that Usha is not a Christian and was not even raised Christian.

Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist, asked his followers, “What kind of man marries somebody named Usha?” Additionally, he declared that JD’s marriage to an Indian woman is a sign of his lack of regard for his own culture.

Anyone would be devastated by these remarks, and regrettably, Usha has had to endure not just insults aimed at her but also headlines that make fun of her husband.

However, the internet is not the only place Usha Vance has been facing an icy shoulder. Donald Trump and his family also seem to be keeping a distance from her. Melania Trump is otherwise unavailable for unknown reasons. She is hardly seen around Donald Trump thus expecting her to stand up for Ms Vance is not an optimistic approach.

One can only hope that Usha Vance finds herself an ally in this ever-changing political landscape.