JD Vance Discloses His Wife’s Private Text in Which She Calls Some Tech Billionaires F—king Crazy

Ex-marine turned politician JD Vance has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since he was sworn in as the Vice President under Donald Trump’s administration. From his controversial ‘childless cat lady’ comment to his verbal attack on Zelenskyy at the Oval Office, Vance has often been called out for his public remarks.

However, he often attempts to connect with the audience by mentioning his wife or kids. He subtly did the same while talking about the future of Americans in terms of AI, tariffs, and taxation under their administration.

On Tuesday, during a speech to the American Dynamism Summit in Michigan, Vance opened up about an old and bizarre conversation with a multi-billionaire technology CEO. He recalled a dinner event he and his wife, Usha Vance attended in 2017 with a group of some powerful business leaders of Silicon Valley. At the private event, “the societal concerns of replacing workers with artificial intelligence” were discussed, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Vance told that one of the tech CEOs was not worried about putting people out of work who would eventually find a new sense of purpose through ‘digital fully immersive gaming.’

Vance was hesitant to name the CEO and said, “You would know his name if I mentioned it, he was the CEO of a multibillion dollar company.” However, he revealed what Usha texted him in the middle of the event.

“My wife texted me under the table and said, ‘We have to get the hell out of here, these people are f-ing crazy,'” he said.

Vance further said in his speech, “Cheap labor is fundamentally a crutch and it’s a crutch that inhibits innovation, I might even say that it’s a drug that too many Americans firms got addicted to.”

He added, “The solution I believe is American innovation, because in the long run it’s technology that increases the value of labor.”

“America is not going to win the future by ditching child labor laws or paying our workers less than Chinese and Vietnamese workers,” Vance pointed out. He went on to conclude that Trump was ‘dead serious’ about rearranging the economy. He said that using tools like tariff would help bring back the jobs to America.

Amid his speech about the administration’s goals for the country’s economic growth, the mention of his wife definitely caught the attention of the people. It was probably an attempt to do damage control following the backlash last week.

Most recently, he was criticized for apparently ‘humiliating’ his wife on stage. At an event in Michigan, Vance was trying to praise his wife for her unwavering support but his choice of words weren’t appreciated by people. Vance suggested that Usha has no option but to laugh at everything he says on camera.

JD Vance humiliates “his wife” on stage: “I think she’s doing a great job as second lady of the United States and I’m so proud to have her back… by my side. Here’s the thing. The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate… pic.twitter.com/AQSiReRQOg — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) March 15, 2025

“The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it,” he was heard saying in the footage. And guess what, Usha laughed at his statement which people believe is a big ‘red flag’. A user wrote, “JD Vance’s comment about his wife was demeaning and controlling. It’s another example of his arrogance, showing disrespect even to his spouse on a public stage. His pattern of divisive remarks proves he’s unfit for leadership.”

JD Vance’s comment about his wife was demeaning and controlling. It’s another example of his arrogance, showing disrespect even to his spouse on a public stage. His pattern of divisive remarks proves he’s unfit for leadership. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) March 15, 2025

At his Michigan speech, Vance’s mentioned his wife’s bold text in order to subtly highlight that she is much more than a puppet in their relationship and has strong opinions of her own.